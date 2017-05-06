Usa Today Crossword Answers May 6th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today May 6th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
River of Rome TIBER
One of the Ponderosa boys ADAM
Place for rakes and hoes SHED
Be nuts about ADORE
Rat on the Mafia SING
Gilpin of "Frasier" PERI
Group that competes in a 39-Across ROWINGTEAM
Therefore, to Descartes ERGO
Midsummer Classic player ALLSTAR
Seismograph detection TREMOR
On the wing ALOFT
Reduces the word count of, say EDITS
Move two pieces at once, in chess CASTLE
Retort to "You are too!" IAMNOT
Pompeii’s undoing ASHES
Reacted to a tearjerker CRIED
Toque or kepi CAP
Wetlands terrain MIRE
Thimblerig object (and a link to 17- and 59-Across and 11- and 29-Down) SHELL
Unlikely to 15-Across TRUE
Air pump letters PSI
"___ Bulba" (Gogol novel) TARAS
Becomes threadbare WEARS
Like some rebates MAILIN
Mercenary’s work COMBAT
Basket made on a rebound TIPIN
Stable division STALL
Lure into a crime ENTRAP
Bakery utensils SIFTERS
Ponzi scheme, e.g. SCAM
Bit of livestock feed found in a 39-Across HICKORYNUT
Doily material LACE
Falco of "The Sopranos" EDIE
Bakery allure AROMA
By and by, poetically ANON
It often has a metal head, ironically WOOD
Overgrown, as a tree trunk MOSSY
The O’Hara estate TARA
Golden calf, e.g. IDOL
Play duckpins, say BOWL
Apple of Discord thrower ERIS
Many prom tuxes RENTALS
American Leaguer since 2013 ASTRO
One of a Monopoly pair DIE
Santa ___ winds ANA
Corp. brass MGMT
Skimpy swimsuit brand SPEEDO
Crustacean that adopts a 39-Across HERMITCRAB
Grain farmer’s headache ERGOT
Some pricey gowns DIORS
Reason for a small craft advisory GALE
Tear to pieces REND
Insect with a burning sting FIREANT
"Call it!" call TAILS
Counselor’s workplace CAMP
Words on a sale tag ASIS
Tex-Mex seafood item in a 39-Across SHRIMPTACO
Silkscreened garment, perhaps TEE
Blanc of many voices MEL
Matthews of "Hardball" CHRIS
Superstar’s radiance AURA
Black Flag or d-CON target PEST
Erie Canal mule of song SAL
President pro ___ TEM
Fey of "30 Rock" TINA
Tungsten, by another name WOLFRAM
Military pilots, e.g. AIRMEN
Madison Avenue award CLIO
Elon Musk’s car company TESLA
Cuzco native of old INCAN
Sought information ASKED
"That was close!" PHEW
Wet-behind-the-ears sort TYRO
Mireille of "The Catch" ENOS
Molasses-based spirits RUMS
Command after "sit," perhaps STAY
Altar promise IDO
AFL merger partner CIO
