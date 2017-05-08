Usa Today Crossword Answers May 8th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today May 8th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Fireplace pile LOGS
Oval or octagon SHAPE
Get-up-and-go PEP
English horn relative OBOE
Hidden mikes, slangily WIRES
Irritate big-time GALL
Graphic with isobars WEATHERMAP
Guesstimate phrase ORSO
Clairvoyant’s claim, briefly ESP
Glorifying works ODES
Took to the streets RIOTED
Place for planting SEEDBED
Manage, somehow GETBY
"King Kong" heroine Darrow ANN
Like graduation caps TASSELED
Nostalgic, yet fashionable RETRO
Places for pocket watches FOBS
Carnival attraction RIDE
Galley implement OAR
Word that can follow the first parts of 16- and 58-Across and 10- and 32-Down BALLOON
Calligraphy pen point NIB
"Yeah, sure!" ASIF
Hammerhead feature PEEN
"Golden Boy" dramatist ODETS
Like the cheapest seats, usually REARMOST
Serengeti grazer GNU
Tether for a pet or toddler LEASH
Places to graze MEADOWS
State one’s disapproval OBJECT
Captain’s post HELM
Pronoun for a dam or doe SHE
It may precede a free throw FOUL
Sharpener insert LEADPENCIL
Intense rage FURY
Bert’s Muppet roomie ERNIE
Home plate is one, officially BASE
Where slop is served STY
Carl who said "billions and billions . . ." SAGAN
Chests in synagogues ARKS
The Home Depot rival LOWES
Needing a seatbelt extender, say OBESE
Come unglued GOAPE
Lionel train buy SET
Where IKEA was founded SWEDEN
Added to the force HIRED
Drill teams present them ARMS
Bit of shooter ammo PEA
Barista’s creation ESPRESSO
A politician may toe this PARTYLINE
Choice word ELSE
Walk wearily PLOD
Peanut, in Dixie GOOBER
Rub elbows (with) HOBNOB
Gender-neutral possessive ITS
Lineage-based women’s org. DAR
French-speaking African nation GABON
Sign on an empty flat TOLET
Work at a copy desk EDIT
Belles at some balls, for short DEBS
"The Jungle Book" sound effect ROAR
Stress-free state EASE
Verdict-rendering panel TRIALJURY
Partner of blood FLESH
"The Last Supper" figures APOSTLES
Like a generic brand NONAME
Without restraint FREELY
Box office bomb DUD
Grand ___ (860-calorie burger) MAC
Ballpoint alternative GELPEN
Targets of Trump tweets MEDIA
Prize mistakenly awarded to "La La Land" OSCAR
Egg-white whipper WHISK
Monica with two U.S. Open wins SELES
Does in, mob-style OFFS
Golden Gloves event BOUT
Put up, as wallpaper HANG
Baseball’s dead-ball ___ ERA
Sports org. with the best-paid athletes, on average NBA
VIDEO