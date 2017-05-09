Usa Today Crossword Answers May 9th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today May 9th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Too hasty RASH
Ranch figure HAND
Catches one’s breath RESTS
"Beetle Bailey" pooch OTTO
Netman Nastase ILIE
Banks nicknamed "Mr. Cub" ERNIE
Ravioli filling, perhaps MEAT
Without an accomplice LONE
Heavy-duty lifter CRANE
Rep. Kevin McCarthy or Nancy Pelosi PARTYLEADER
"World Without End" author Follett KEN
Jousters’ mounts STEEDS
Sledding area SLOPE
Like many Russians or Georgians ASIAN
It’s considered the first affordable automobile MODELT
Bonny miss LASS
___ and drop (mouse action) DRAG
Chicago’s Rahm Emanuel, e.g. MAYOR
Attorneys’ org. ABA
Gears up READIES
Swellhead’s problem EGO
Give a false impression of BELIE
Tiger ___ (Bengay rival) BALM
Subtle "Over here!" PSST
Bent item in an office products logo STAPLE
Former women’s boxing champ Ali LAILA
Places for peepholes DOORS
Word that can precede the first parts of 20- and 59-Across and 11- and 35-Down GARDEN
Paid, as a parking meter FED
Attention-getter’s spot CENTERSTAGE
Andean source of wool LLAMA
Corn Belt state IOWA
Concerning, on a memo INRE
So far ASYET
New Year’s resolution, often DIET
Scored 100 percent on ACED
Interior designer’s asset TASTE
"You’re something ___!" ELSE
Reply to "Shall we?" LETS
One-sided wins ROMPS
Bothered incessantly ATEAT
Pre-fight psych job STARE
Some herbal brews HOTTEAS
Snowboarding spot HILLSIDE
Burn soother ALOE
Ricci of fashion NINA
Some Monopoly cards DEEDS
Finished basement areas, perhaps RECROOMS
Misspeak, say ERR
Loser at the craps table SNAKEEYES
Pitchfork point TINE
In the public eye SEEN
NFL rushers’ stats YDS
Great ___ (old Boston Common tree) ELM
Smartphone forerunner, for short PDA
Many a Syrian ARAB
Rafael, tennis’s "King of Clay" NADAL
Captains’ notebooks LOGS
Harness race pace TROT
"CSI" facilities LABS
Provide an alibi for, e.g. ABET
Time of youthful inexperience SALADDAYS
___ monster (large lizard) GILA
Follow a new job, say RELOCATE
Leave the old sod EMIGRATE
NYSE launch IPO
Showing bias PARTIAL
Bard’s "before" ERE
UNLV part LAS
Mocking, as a remark SNIDE
Hustle or hornpipe DANCE
Lake Okeechobee wader EGRET
Can’t do without NEEDS
No longer fizzy FLAT
"Frozen" snow queen ELSA
Plug away TOIL
Candidates for shearings EWES
Tom Seaver, for most of his career MET
