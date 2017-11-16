Usa Today Crossword Answers November 16th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today November 16th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Archaeological fragment SHARD
Bosom buddies PALS
Females that may be fleeced EWES
Old Testament book and prophet HOSEA
Oratorio solo ARIA
Old Order Amish, e.g. SECT
"The Tempest" sprite ARIEL
Work the bar TEND
Remove the rind from PARE
Classic breakfast pairing WAFFLESANDSYRUP
Wasn’t in the starting lineup SAT
New Haven Ivy Leaguers ELIS
The Chiffons’ "___ So Fine" HES
Like a 5-miler, vis-a-vis a 10K SHORTER
Stag’s mate DOE
Stereotypically blind officials, for short UMPS
Boxing biopic of 2001 ALI
Chris with six U.S. Open wins EVERT
Classic lunch pairing SOUPANDSANDWICH
Classic Fender guitar, for short STRAT
Hobby shop purchase KIT
Suspension of a court case STAY
Cash in Kyoto YEN
Wife and frequent co-star of Ossie Davis RUBYDEE
Monogram in haute couture YSL
Sister of Maggie Simpson LISA
H.S. yearbook section SRS
Classic dinner pairing MEATANDPOTATOES
Big name in nail products ORLY
Turing portrayed in "The Imitation Game" ALAN
Valued fur SABLE
"New Look" designer DIOR
Intuitive feeling, informally VIBE
Hirsch of "Lone Survivor" EMILE
Gets the gist of SEES
Many Senate votes YEAS
Wide receiver’s asset SPEED
"Major Barbara" playwright SHAW
Dance done to "Hava Nagila" HORA
"Like that’ll ever happen!" ASIF
Snorkelers’ spots REEFS
"Who Shot J.R.?" series DALLAS
Tom Brady’s team, in headlines PATS
Surveyor’s calculation AREA
Finch family member LINNET
Seat with a horn, perhaps SADDLE
Arthur Ashe Courage Award et al. ESPYS
Stand the test of time WEAR
Curtains shade, perhaps ECRU
Assembly manual item STEP
One of the directing Coens ETHAN
Fathered on a stud farm SIRED
"Shameless" woman HUSSY
Act melodramatically EMOTE
Give the cold shoulder to SPURN
Word before Vic or Bailey OLD
Like a daredevil stunt RISKY
Mars or Venus, but not Earth DEITY
Predators in the dolphin family ORCAS
Word on antique gas pumps ETHYL
Steam room site SPA
Beetles on highways, for short VWS
Many hotel lobbies ATRIA
Samaritan’s offering AID
N. Korean experiment of 9/3/17 NTEST
Seabees’ mil. branch USNAVY
Tough spot for a golfer BADLIE
Removes a wrong letter, say ERASES
Intergalactic distances (Abbr.) LTYRS
"Forever" purchase STAMP
Hip Brits, in the ’60s MODS
Cleveland’s lake ERIE
Body lotion additive ALOE
Controversial sunscreen ingredient PABA
Half the binary digits ONES
Award co-presented by the American Theatre Wing OBIE
Reese’s role in "Legally Blonde" ELLE
Feeder fill SEED
VIDEO