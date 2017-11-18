Usa Today Crossword Answers November 18th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today November 18th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Watson of Harry Potter movies EMMA
Performer in whiteface MIME
Ballpark attendees, collectively CROWD
Icky stuff GOOP
Australian mine yield OPAL
Burton of "Roots" LEVAR
Sound of horror GASP
Eggplant ___ (deli hero) PARM
Mimic’s forte APERY
1970s-’80s John Ritter sitcom THREESCOMPANY
Postings at the Preakness ODDS
Zebroid’s parent, perhaps ASS
Butt-head’s buddy BEAVIS
Planted microphone BUG
Barber’s touchup TRIM
Sewing machine pioneer Howe ELIAS
King of Judea until 4 B.C. HEROD
"___ Got a Secret" IVE
October clothing purchase, perhaps HALLOWEENOUTFIT
Packed away ATE
Babes in the woods NAIFS
A beanball might spark one MELEE
Wasp’s home NEST
Get blubbery CRY
Stickshift selections SPEEDS
___ for it (seek trouble) ASK
Zillions ALOT
1983 Tom Cruise movie RISKYBUSINESS
20-ounce Starbucks order VENTI
Prefix with date or chamber ANTE
Seance noises RAPS
___ out (withdrew) OPTED
Fateful day in the Roman Senate IDES
London Magazine essayist ELIA
Golf clubs with metal or composite heads, now WOODS
Libel or slander TORT
Fender ding DENT
Cobb salad ingredient EGG
Castle or zoo barrier MOAT
Slam dance MOSH
Thumbs-up APPROVAL
Rides for many Bermuda tourists MOPEDS
"No bet" IPASS
Cohn who wrote "Walking in Memphis" MARC
Sailors’ patron saint ELMO
Shows 4-Down, in a way CLAPS
Lunch or dinner, e.g. REPAST
Place to use Easy-Off OVEN
On one’s guard WARY
Not sweet, as wines go DRY
Holder of over 1,000 patents EDISON
Sight-challenged Mr. of cartoons MAGOO
Brendan who wrote "Borstal Boy" BEHAN
Make euphoric ELATE
Late Fox News CEO Roger AILES
Like NFL linemen BEEFY
Banquet vessels URNS
Annie Oakley’s weapon RIFLE
Like Wrigley Field’s walls IVIED
Parcels, with "out" METES
Next in line, in a way HEIR
Treat like garbage DUMPON
Totally nuts WACKY
Walked unsteadily TEETERED
Took a sample of TASTED
Hardest to outwit SLIEST
Loses traction SKIDS
Daisy lookalike ASTER
Default consequence, briefly REPO
Division word INTO
Worm on a hook, say BAIT
Word processor’s "go back" UNDO
Event for shopaholics SALE
Board game turn, maybe SPIN
Altar pledge VOW
Rode the bench SAT
