Usa Today Crossword Answers November 19th 2017

Clue
Solution
Essayist with the pen name Elia LAMB
Board game turns MOVES
Note from an exec MEMO
Poet Khayyam OMAR
Supreme Court appointee of 2006 ALITO
Madison and Lexington in NYC AVES
Knob on a vintage television TUNINGDIAL
Hard precipitation HAIL
Runs out of USESUP
Fastener with hooks and loops VELCRO
Solidify, like Jell-O SET
Put down, slangily DIS
Direction undone by "stet" DELE
Soother of baby’s painful gums TEETHINGRING
Look over quickly SCAN
Midday snooze SIESTA
Prefix with natal or classical NEO
Some mile markers POSTS
Four, on most holes PAR
Relay entrant RACER
Genre of the band Jawbreaker EMO
"Key Largo" Oscar winner Claire TREVOR
Florida’s Miami-___ County DADE
Consequence of too much Starbuck’s, perhaps CAFFEINEBUZZ
Like much recorded music ONCD
Wallach who was "the Ugly" in a 1966 movie ELI
Tend to a tear SEW
"___ of the North" (1922 documentary) NANOOK
Cushiony part of a shoe INSOLE
Copied, in a way APED
Female-attracting sound MATINGCALL
"Take a number" market aisle DELI
Go ___ (cooperate) ALONG
Zipcar’s parent AVIS
Grease gun target AXLE
Many Vegas signs NEONS
Mosquito net material MESH
Cross-legged yoga position LOTUS
Tell jokes to, say AMUSE
Edouard who painted "The Fifer" MANET
Rite for a Jewish newborn BRIS
Chattering birds MAGPIES
Long in the tooth OLD
"QB ___" (Uris novel) VII
Approximate touchdown hr. ETA
Acetone, to nail polish SOLVENT
Austrian composer Gustav MAHLER
Remove to a MASH, for short EVAC
Golda, Israel’s "Iron Lady" MEIR
King Harald’s capital OSLO
In one’s birthday suit NUDE
Edward who composed "Falstaff" ELGAR
Payment to a graduate assistant STIPEND
Get 18-Down DISROBE
Explosive sold by Acme TNT
Throw, as a discus HEAVE
Empire conquered by Pizarro INCA
Basis for some grants NEED
Albert with a Nobel Peace Prize GORE
On ___ (like much freelance work) SPEC
Medically induced sleep COMA
Starting from ASOF
Court reporter, for short STENO
Wood-dressing tool ADZ
Alan who played Severus Snape RICKMAN
Umpires’ decisions RULINGS
One into fine cuisine, informally FOODIE
Throw verbal barbs at ZING
Dry Italian wine SOAVE
___ Bell (a Bronte pseudonym) ELLIS
___ corgi (dog breed) WELSH
Diddly squat NADA
Pyramid’s top APEX
Dudley Do-Right’s love NELL
Bait-and-switch, e.g. SCAM
Pint at a pub ALE
___ funny for words TOO
The Tabard, e.g. INN
