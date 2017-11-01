Usa Today Crossword Answers November 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today November 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Pepsi, to Coke RIVAL
Barbershop powder TALC
Honey-cured deli items HAMS
___ acids (food supplement ingredients) AMINO
It has Earth’s highest and lowest points ASIA
Passing notice OBIT
Old bomb of a car RUSTBUCKET
Modest skirt style MAXI
Summer Olympics sword EPEE
Betsy in American history ROSS
Utility company device METER
Site of an 1836 siege ALAMO
Ships that supply refineries OILERS
Gossip’s fodder DIRTYLAUNDRY
Fish-tailed Disney character ARIEL
"___ big to fail" TOO
Hula dancer’s accessory LEI
Mother of striped cubs TIGRESS
The Onion staffers WRITERS
Braying beast ASS
Word before quotes or guitar AIR
Date night option MOVIE
"House of Wax" star, 1953 VINCENTPRICE
The Onion’s genre SATIRE
False front GUISE
Do better than show PLACE
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason KIDD
Serpents on Egyptian relics ASPS
Word that can follow the last parts of 17-, 26-, 45- and 60-Across LIST
A batter may beat one out INFIELDHIT
Start of a play ACTI
Eartha who sang "C’est Si Bon" KITT
Off the leash LOOSE
Rain cats and dogs TEEM
Handicrafts website ETSY
Word before Team or Act DREAM
"Antiques Roadshow" adjective RARE
Response to "Still sleeping?" IMUP
Two-jawed device VISE
Feeder at a termite mound ANTEATER
Soft toss or shot LOB
Port near Seattle TACOMA
Invites to a 44-Across, say ASKSOUT
Tweaks the truth LIES
Scratching-post user CAT
Hardly handsome HOMELY
Drop in intensity ABATE
Boy-meets-girl event MIXER
Shows signs of life STIRS
River to the Caspian Sea URAL
Russian orbiter that docked with Atlantis MIR
Lovett with four Grammys LYLE
Sulfur dioxide has a pungent one ODOR
Statistician’s fodder DATA
"Bearded" bloom IRIS
Fixes, as a fight RIGS
These days NOW
Eshkol of Israel LEVI
A half-brother of Barron ERIC
"That clears it up" ISEE
Of sound mind SANE
(Not my error) SIC
Misbehavers, in a cute way IMPS
"The ___ Song" ("Carmen" highlight) TOREADOR
Passes along, as a present REGIFTS
Clue’s Mr. Boddy, e.g. VICTIM
Road rage, say IRE
It may result in an R rating NUDITY
Sandcastle destroyer TIDE
Snowball fight sound SPLAT
She fell down a rabbit hole ALICE
Take a tidbit of TASTE
Make a muffler, say KNIT
One of a Foot Locker pair SHOE
Site of a famous bell tower PISA
Wind-up watch part STEM
Mike’s partner on candy boxes IKE
Many an honorary deg. LLD
