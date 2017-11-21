Usa Today Crossword Answers November 21st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today November 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Home to cattails MARSH
Mare’s newborn FOAL
"A Sorta Fairytale" singer Tori AMOS
In reserve ONICE
"Enchanted" girl of moviedom ELLA
Fuzz on fabric LINT
Tough time for the loser in a fabled race? BADHAREDAY
22-Down’s locale ASIA
Ill humor IRE
Forwards, as mail SENDSON
Some watering holes PUBS
Network owned by Disney ABC
Business losses, figuratively REDINK
Part of an agenda ITEM
Title for Sean Connery SIR
Roulette turn SPIN
Spheroids in stews PEAS
Breslau’s river ODER
WASP part ANGLO
Hit a sour note, say ERR
Purchase of an African antelope? GNUDEAL
400 meters, to some runners LAP
Star-crossed lover of Shakespeare ROMEO
Pope during World War II PIUS
Word in a 1/1 song title SYNE
Fascinated by INTO
Dosage amt. TSP
Like digital encyclopedias, formerly ONCD
Heartless fellow encountered by Dorothy Gale TINMAN
Match the bet of SEE
Tools such as 51-Across’s AXES
Does the Wright thing? AVIATES
Whom a hippie called a "pig" COP
West Coast NFL squad RAMS
Clean-shaven swine? SMOOTHBOAR
Albatross, symbolically ONUS
Particles in accelerators IONS
With 65-Down, movie for which Sally Field won an Oscar NORMA
Broken, in a way TAME
Swellheads’ problems EGOS
Kind of daisy or window OXEYE
Soprano’s group, with "the" MOB
Santa ___ winds ANA
Relieved (of) RID
Religious splits SCHISMS
Get wind of HEAR
Charge that may be split FEE
Past one’s prime OLD
"Woe is me" ALAS
Tiramisu features LAYERS
Genie summoner of fiction ALADDIN
Object of a zoo search party? MISSINGLYNX
Burger topper ONION
Played horribly STANK
Use one’s noodle REASON
Kathmandu’s land NEPAL
Many a March 17 marcher PIPER
In ___ (unborn) UTERO
Least amount of hibernating animals? BEARMINIMUM
Raise the price of, on eBay BIDUP
End-of-movie listing CREDITS
Get more mileage from REUSE
Tilter’s weapon LANCE
Pundits’ pieces OPEDS
Suggested subtly GOTAT
Point to consider ASPECT
How hordes move ENMASSE
Street-corner speaker’s platform SOAPBOX
Infant’s bodysuit ONESIE
Card set with a Knight of Cups TAROT
The first Mrs. Trump IVANA
Skyline obscurer SMOG
"Yikes!" OHNO
Artist whose name sounds like 58-Down ONO
WWII-era spy org. OSS
Vein find ORE
Adams of "Big Eyes" AMY
See 68-Across RAE
