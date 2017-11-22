Usa Today Crossword Answers November 22nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today November 22nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
"The Hot Zone" virus EBOLA
Closet eater’s supply STASH
It’s measured in megs or gigs RAM
Also-ran LOSER
Branch of yoga with physical exercises HATHA
Game with Skip and Reverse cards UNO
Lock oneself in, in a way BOLTTHEDOOR
Quill pen point NIB
"Flavor" singer Tori AMOS
Dutch cheese that doesn’t spoil EDAM
Marlins’ home MIAMI
Inoculated fluids SERA
Casey, the first manager of the Mets STENGEL
Italian car with a trident logo MASERATI
Evidence of spoilage ODOR
Louvre Pyramid architect IMPEI
iPad owner’s read EMAG
Lexicographer Webster NOAH
Org. with Lions, but not Tigers NFL
Like many flood-prone areas COASTAL
Take advantage of USE
Dubai dignitary EMIR
SAT ___ (Kaplan course) PREP
Ed of "Lou Grant" ASNER
Effect of lunar gravity TIDE
Tobago’s neighbor TRINIDAD
Sub sinkers, slangily ASHCANS
Where Adam and Eve rebelled EDEN
Lesley of "60 Minutes" STAHL
Bit of scuba gear HOSE
Portrayer of Pierce and Vinick ALDA
Colorful carp in backyard ponds KOI
Necessitate spot cleaning, perhaps LEAVEASTAIN
Hit a sour note, e.g. ERR
Colorado ski mecca ASPEN
"As You Like It" forest setting ARDEN
Anderson who directed "The Grand Budapest Hotel" WES
All tuckered out SPENT
Kindergartner’s goop PASTE
Place of Napoleon’s first exile ELBA
Period of economic growth BOOM
Capital with the Kon-Tiki Museum OSLO
"Hmmm . . ." LETSSEE
Part of MoMA ART
Show sorrow SHEDATEAR
Magician’s "I did it!" TADA
The three in carbon dioxide ATOMS
"Ray Donovan" channel, briefly SHO
Caused injury to HARMED
Get stuck on a sandbar, perhaps RUNAGROUND
"Akira" movie genre ANIME
Exxon merger partner MOBIL
Wife of Zeus HERA
A party to INON
"The Very Hungry Caterpillar" author Carle ERIC
Frat party get-up TOGA
Underground workplace MINE
Like many car radios AMFM
Sweat the small stuff SPLITHAIRS
"That’s plenty for me" IMSET
As we speak ATPRESENT
On the briny ASEA
Border collie’s charges HERD
Ready for customers OPEN
Lois of the Daily Planet LANE
Like many lottery winners RICH
"Strangers in the Night" singer SINATRA
”Who shot J.R.?” series DALLAS
It may be bounced off someone IDEA
Off-kilter ASKEW
Part of some chains STORE
Hexahedron or cylinder SHAPE
Papa John’s fixture OVEN
Young kilties LADS
Get down to fighting weight, maybe DIET
Rice who writes of vampires ANNE
Paranormal gift, for short ESP
Easy-to-dupe sort SAP
VIDEO