Usa Today Crossword Answers November 23rd 2017

Clue
Solution
Howard on satellite radio STERN
Deep-six TRASH
Patriots’ org. NFL
Off-limits TABOO
Google Maps suggestion ROUTE
Pay dirt ORE
Habitual tippler ELBOWBENDER
Yellow, Red or Black SEA
Greeley’s direction WEST
Be of use AVAIL
Chain that celebrates National Pancake Day IHOP
Element between beryllium and carbon BORON
Auto dealers’ clunkers LEMONS
Con man SCHEMER
Mississippi marsh BAYOU
"Little green men" ALIENS
"You bet!" SURE
Hybrid business entity, for short LLC
Resort isle of Italy CAPRI
Pearl or peridot GEM
Pie chart lines, essentially RADII
Speedometer letters on the Autobahn KPH
Work at Guinness, perhaps BREW
Packing a wallop POTENT
Same old, same old USUAL
The Who’s frontman Roger DALTREY
Periodical with condensed works DIGEST
Maples, the second Mrs. Trump MARLA
Neaten, as a lawn EDGE
Some board game turns SPINS
Place to parallel park CURB
"Life of Pi" director Ang LEE
South Dakota memorial site WOUNDEDKNEE
Ingredient in some paving materials TAR
Prevention amount, in a saying OUNCE
Tennis star nicknamed "Rafa" NADAL
Doltish sort ASS
Playful kin of the badger OTTER
Take in, as a stray ADOPT
Pot-au-feu, e.g. STEW
Fish story TALE
Recedes, as the tide EBBS
Barq’s or Dad’s ROOTBEER
"Right this minute!" NOW
"The Third Man" star Howard TREVOR
Actress Saoirse of "Brooklyn" RONAN
Luxury brand of the Volkswagen Group AUDI
Top-notch STELLAR
HRH part, sometimes HER
Road sign meaning "don’t stop here" NOSHOULDER
Trademarked refrigerant FREON
Ballerinas’ maneuvers LEAPS
Reveals, as one’s soul BARES
Texter’s "If you ask me . . ." IMO
Volume of reprinted works OMNIBUS
Facial expression accompanying "Sheesh!" EYEROLL
Potatoes purchase SACK
Heed an "Applause" sign CLAP
Low-slung jeans HIPHUGGERS
Seeker of spare change BUM
Work with thread SEW
"Love your nails," e.g. LINE
Word after fat or inner CITY
Stuff in a spike hairdo GEL
Smear campaign tactic ATTACKAD
Squeals on RATSOUT
Analyze grammatically PARSE
"Capisce?" SEE
Allergen from a pet DANDER
River mouth DELTA
Inventors’ sparks IDEAS
Chop into tiny bits MINCE
Fourth-and-long play, often PUNT
Bring to naught UNDO
Gather, as grain REAP
Boxing champion’s prize BELT
Syllable from Curly WOO
Ancestry.com test material DNA
