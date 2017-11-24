Usa Today Crossword Answers November 24th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today November 24th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Junkyard metal SCRAP
Furrow former, on a farm PLOW
James of "Misery" CAAN
"School’s Out" singer Cooper ALICE
Opera with an Ethiopian heroine AIDA
Fit for the job ABLE
Shine-reducing makeup FACEPOWDER
Tablelike formation MESA
Place for a monocle EYE
Bake sale offerings PIES
"Jurassic World" terror RAPTOR
Pinochle maneuver MELD
Overconfident racer of fable HARE
Circulatory system part ARTERY
Ballplayer’s agreement CONTRACT
Classic TV puppet Howdy ___ DOODY
Pick up, as a bill FOOT
Go to and fro SWAY
Hilton competitor OMNI
Word that can precede the first parts of 17- and 55-Across and 10- and 24-Down HAPPY
Instrument on an Irish euro HARP
Alfredo sauce brand RAGU
Ivana and Marla, to Donald EXES
Do a hitch SERVE
Wild about, with "of" ENAMORED
Shaped, as 2-Down MOLDED
Gridder’s protective wear PADS
Word after "In" or "Go to," in Monopoly JAIL
Aspects of one’s personality TRAITS
Sampling of viewpoints POLL
Clip-___ (some earrings) ONS
Posh-sounding cracker brand RITZ
Source of regular income MEALTICKET
The full range ATOZ
Send via antenna, say EMIT
Ward employee NURSE
Bear with a hard bed PAPA
Cloistered women NUNS
Get the gist of GRASP
No longer at risk SAFE
Material on a pottery wheel CLAY
Paella ingredient RICE
Best pitcher on the roster ACE
Hot, like Tabasco sauce PEPPERY
Handled roughly PAWED
Tupperware toppers LIDS
Celebratory work ODE
Purchaser’s protection WARRANTY
Pickup truck add-on CAMPERSHELL
Act as lookout for, e.g. ABET
"What’s more . . ." ALSO
Easily reached NEAR
Like an unwiped dipstick OILY
Lithographs and etchings ART
Domino’s order, perhaps MEDIUMPIZZA
The NBA’s game, casually HOOPS
Be wild about ADORE
Resident of the Eternal City ROMAN
Monarchy of Polynesia TONGA
Dealt, as with adversity COPED
Rookie of the Year, e.g. AWARD
Turn into a jack-o’-lantern CARVE
Did data entry, in a way TYPED
Some multifunction printer transmissions FAXES
Cattle ranch laborers HERDSMEN
Getting mud on, say SOILING
Nosebag morsel OAT
Dairy Queen offering MALT
Finger-in-the-socket consequences JOLTS
Spiderweb, to a fly TRAP
Wilson who’s married to Tom Hanks RITA
Perched on ATOP
Charley horse consequence PAIN
Pod in Cajun cookery OKRA
Loch in tabloids NESS
Big first for a baby STEP
Bird raised on a ranch, perhaps EMU
Cowardly sort CUR
