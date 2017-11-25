Usa Today Crossword Answers November 25th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today November 25th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Places with hot springs SPAS
Assign to a role CAST
Gives the cold shoulder to SHUNS
Ran like mad TORE
Capital in which kroner are spent OSLO
Burgundy grape PINOT
Wiesel with a Nobel ELIE
Italian auto make that’s an acronym FIAT
Ecstasy’s antithesis AGONY
Postseason slot PLAYOFFBERTH
Offer comfort to SOLACE
Island also called Rapa Nui EASTER
Darjeeling or pekoe TEA
Crunchy sandwich, for short BLT
"Bingo ___ Yale" (Porter song) ELI
Shopaholic’s binge SPREE
West Coast state, informally CALI
Guitars, to guitarists AXES
Result of a successful blitz QUARTERBACKSACK
Twist the arm of URGE
Garden intruder WEED
Like a clogged dryer filter LINTY
Improve, as wine AGE
Word after legal or foreign AID
Prefix with center EPI
Architect’s offering DESIGN
Lines from emcees INTROS
Waiting room amenity MAGAZINERACK
Box-office buy, slangily DUCAT
Heal, as bone MEND
Need an ice pack, perhaps ACHE
Grammarian’s concern USAGE
Attraction being phased out by SeaWorld ORCA
Monopoly card DEED
Some history test answers DATES
Go sky-high SOAR
Makes a gaffe ERRS
Plan parts STEPS
Arroz con ___ (Spanish dish) POLLO
Sans-serif typeface ARIAL
"Bye-bye" SEEYA
Barista’s serving COFFEE
"Yeah, sure" ASIF
Meatloaf serving SLAB
Capacious bag TOTE
Showed contempt for SPATAT
Weather map figures HIGHS
Numero ___ (first-rate) UNO
NCO part NON
Enclosure with a trough STY
The black pawns, e.g. OCTET
Item found in ruins RELIC
Stephen F. Austin, notably TEXAN
Put into a seat ELECT
Like skating on thin ice RISKY
Owning a large amount of land ACRED
Propeller part BLADE
Cheerleading group SQUAD
Political housecleaning PURGE
Hits the roof RAGES
Poetic palindrome ERE
First name in honesty ABE
"___ live and breathe!" ASI
Patrick in the Basketball Hall of Fame EWING
Kevin of "Dave" KLINE
Colorful marbles AGATES
Lyric poet of Thebes PINDAR
GIF or JPEG IMAGE
Transaction at baseball’s Winter Meetings TRADE
One in a 10K RACER
Fall hue OCHER
Flight board listings, informally SKEDS
Roxie’s husband in "Chicago" AMOS
Worst possible grade ZERO
Victim of Pizarro INCA
Defective cherry bomb DUD
NAFTA signatory USA
Victim of curiosity, in a saying CAT
