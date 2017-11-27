Usa Today Crossword Answers November 27th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today November 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Places for seaside strolls PIERS
Carson’s Carnac, e.g. SEER
Responds to Alex Trebek ASKS
Harpo Productions founder OPRAH
Skin cream additive ALOE
"Get lost!" SHOO
Above-water parts of sharks DORSALFINS
Kept in confinement HELD
10-Across, nosily PRIES
Colorful aquarium denizens TETRAS
LPs’ successors CDS
It’s good to break this PAR
Off-the-cushion shot CAROM
Shutter slat LOUVER
South America’s smallest country SURINAME
Forest quaker ASPEN
Spendthrift’s outing SPREE
Darkroom image, for short NEG
Fully attentive RAPT
Activity suggested by the last parts of 17- and 53-Across and 11- and 25-Down SCUBA
Sticker on some perfect papers STAR
Common obstacle to teamwork EGO
Trains with a pugilistic partner SPARS
Construction site lifter CRANE
Scotties and Jack Russells TERRIERS
Works with oils, perhaps PAINTS
Roman senators’ attire TOGAS
It may "fly" during a fight FUR
Bout stoppers, briefly KOS
"That’s my understanding" ITHINK
Striped Girl Scout cookie SAMOA
Common autumn forecast COOL
Blemish-fighting treatment FACIALMASK
"Apart from that . . ." ELSE
Pervasive quality of a zoo ODOR
Pageant VIP EMCEE
Tundra vehicle SLED
Trio in most Sudoku diagrams ROWS
A bit eccentric DOTTY
Pea sheller’s discard POD
NYSE launch IPO
Be featured on a bloopers segment, maybe ERR
Sound like Popeye RASP
Brush up on, as a skill SHARPEN
Not as dicey SAFER
Boosters at the Yale Bowl ELIS
Interminable time EON
Place to pull over RESTAREA
Kutcher who portrayed Steve Jobs ASHTON
WWII-era armored vehicle SHERMANTANK
Soda-flavoring nut KOLA
Repairs with turf SODS
Fish-story teller LIAR
Lake source of the Niagara River ERIE
Red table wine CLARET
Pill bottle datum DOSAGE
Therapeutic legwear SUPPORTHOSE
Places to parallel park CURBS
Tabby doc VET
Cowpoke’s janglers SPURS
Treating cruelly MEANTO
The way out EGRESS
Surgery reminders SCARS
Represent, in a way SPEAKFOR
___ Lanka SRI
Word after peace or plus SIGN
Sang "Silent Night," say CAROLED
Muddied up ROILED
Mountain predator PUMA
Events with game booths FAIRS
Frozen fruity treats ICES
Payment at a booth TOLL
Ore-hauling vessel SCOW
Bandolier contents, for short AMMO
Big commotion ADO
Part of ACA ACT
Reluctant to change SET
Message-encrypting instructions KEY
