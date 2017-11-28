Usa Today Crossword Answers November 28th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today November 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Give a razzing to JEER
(I’m shocked!) GASP
Philatelist’s collection holder ALBUM
Wagon shaft AXLE
Buffalo’s waters ERIE
Name on many mowers DEERE
First phase of a laundromat operation WASHCYCLE
Wild dog from Down Under DINGO
Slings mud at, so to speak SMEARS
Elects, with "for" OPTS
Clinch, with "up" SEW
African of Dutch descent BOER
Working hard ATIT
Athletic org. that includes Duke and Syracuse ACC
Miners’ extractions OREDEPOSITS
Wrist motion FLICK
"A ___ formality!" MERE
Food in a trough SLOP
Etna outflow LAVA
Figure skating category PAIRS
Elbow-to-wrist bone ULNA
Like much of New Mexico’s climate ARID
Boat in 1-Down ORCA
Borscht ingredients BEETS
Holder of baseball’s consecutive-game streak CALRIPKENJR
CD-___ ROM
Crunch-time fill-in TEMP
Dire fate DOOM
See 55-Across FOR
With 53-Across, look just like PASS
Saws logs, so to speak SNORES
Rita Moreno’s role in "West Side Story" ANITA
U.S. region suggested by the first parts of 17-, 31- and 46-Across WESTCOAST
Way up or down STAIR
Homophone of 14-Across AXEL
Greet the day RISE
Landlord’s sign TOLET
Data storage unit BYTE
It’s manufactured at ski resorts SNOW
Spielberg thriller of 1975 JAWS
Reason to cram EXAM
"Stop, or ___!" ELSE
Post-op program REHAB
Yellowstone Park attraction GEYSER
Rainbow, e.g. ARC
Missile launch site SILO
Tiny complaint PEEP
Makes bigger, as a house ADDSTO
Luau souvenir LEI
Walter Mitty portrayer of 2013 BENSTILLER
Hard-to-resist impulse URGE
Catty 25-Down? MEOW
Nixon denied being one CROOK
Some magnetic storage units TAPES
It may be offhand REMARK
Matter in dispute ISSUE
Company with a spokesduck AFLAC
Barton of the Red Cross CLARA
Result of many a lawsuit CIVILTRIAL
Clear, as a windshield DEICE
Gofer’s task ERRAND
Kemo Sabe’s sidekick TONTO
Cause of writer’s cramp SPASM
Core group CADRE
Father, informally POPPA
Rodeo bucker BRONC
Lend, as flavor IMPART
Elbow rudely JOSTLE
Othello’s people MOORS
Lickety-split FAST
Not tricked by ONTO
Sailor, or a sailor’s implement SWAB
Like a Victoria’s Secret model SEXY
Common forecast for Mobile, Alabama RAIN
Gas brand in Canada ESSO
Ragout or ratatouille STEW
Railroad track support TIE
Word with train or jet SET
VIDEO