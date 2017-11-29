Usa Today Crossword Answers November 29th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today November 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Grey of Western novels ZANE
Latex application COAT
Granny or half hitch KNOT
Utah city near Provo OREM
Deep Throat, to the Watergate informant ALIAS
Mount St. Helens outflow LAVA
Bart Simpson’s bus driver OTTO
Sousa specialty MARCH
Like congressional election years EVEN
Retailer’s undercover worker MYSTERYSHOPPER
Not at all congenial ICY
"Ink Master" design, for short TAT
"The Hustle" genre DISCO
Mooch, as a ride BUM
Hangs heavy LOOMS
An enthusiast of INTO
"La ___" (Puccini opera) BOHEME
Papa John’s order PIE
Deep Throat of Watergate, e.g. ANONYMOUSSOURCE
Still in the crate NEW
Actors in mob scenes EXTRAS
Place with a hiking path, maybe PARK
Major concert venue ARENA
Is afflicted with HAS
Community spirit ETHOS
Returns recipient (Abbr.) IRS
Rex Tillerson, to ExxonMobil, once CEO
U.S. serviceman whose tomb is always guarded UNKNOWNSOLDIER
Where John Kasich governs OHIO
Singing group on a riser CHOIR
Wood shaper’s tool ADZE
Quinnipiac or Pew undertaking POLL
In a way, informally KINDA
Ran like the wind TORE
Stadium replaced by Citi Field SHEA
Marmalade ingredient PEEL
Airline whose name means "skyward" ELAL
Lens with a variable focal length ZOOM
Pseudo-stylish ARTY
Butterfly collectors’ gear NETS
🙂 or 🙁 EMOTICON
Top-selling Toyota CAMRY
Big name in skin care OLAY
Shows on TV AIRS
Dashboard dial, for short TACH
Compulsive shoplifter, slangily KLEPTO
Basilica center NAVE
No longer in love with OVER
Catch some rays TAN
Tried for a goal SHOT
___-friendly ("green") ECO
Caveman-style diet PALEO
The People’s Princess DIANA
Word before child or tube INNER
"Uncle Tom’s Cabin" novelist STOWE
Assassin who shouted "Sic semper tyrannis!" BOOTH
Zoe Saldana’s "Star Trek" role UHURA
Flat-topped formations MESAS
The "O" of O Magazine OPRAH
Prefix with wave or brewery MICRO
Is "it," in a game SEEKS
Stunt biker’s bike BMX
What novels begin as (Abbr.) MSS
Have a hankering YEARN
Fully informed UPTODATE
Electricity pioneer Tesla NIKOLA
Bioelectric swimmer EEL
Common laundromat loss SOCK
Pink hue named for a sea creature CORAL
"Whoops!" UHOH
Karnak’s river NILE
Defeat decisively WHIP
"Master of ___" (Netflix series) NONE
A or B, on an LP SIDE
Kelly Clarkson was the first, briefly IDOL
Pound of poetry EZRA
Irish dance REEL
Word after black or special OPS
