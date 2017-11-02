Usa Today Crossword Answers November 2nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today November 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Triangular letter DELTA
Theme park with a "Frozen Ever After" attraction EPCOT
Nurse at the bar SIP
Popular sans-serif typeface ARIAL
Shrek’s spouse FIONA
"___ Thurman" (Fall Out Boy single) UMA
Tokyo’s counterpart of the Dow NIKKEIINDEX
Act the shrew NAG
ACL injury site KNEE
66-Across, originally CLAY
Pooch’s problem MANGE
140-characters-or-less message TWEET
Doted on BABIED
Marco of the 2016 primaries RUBIO
"Mona Lisa" painter DAVINCI
Isaac who wrote "I, Robot" ASIMOV
"Ice Age" sloth SID
Place for a mani-pedi SPA
___ marker (DNA sequence) GENETIC
Made one’s way by force MUSCLED
Count up ADD
Bloom-to-be BUD
Copy illegally PIRATE
Gets in the way of IMPEDES
Willy in "Death of a Salesman" LOMAN
Super-G athletes SKIERS
Snap-together bricks LEGOS
Welsh ___ (Buckingham Palace breed) CORGI
Revered expert GURU
Cuisine with massaman curry THAI
Word before data or deal RAW
Pueblo peoples of New Mexico ZUNIINDIANS
"Rope-a-dope" pugilist ALI
Clear, as iPhone history ERASE
Singer Baker or Bryant ANITA
Give zero stars to PAN
Browsers’ destinations SITES
"Wrecking Ball" singer Cyrus MILEY
Cold and damp, as a basement DANK
The Auld Sod, poetically ERIN
Facebook thumbs-up button LIKE
Don’t hurry TAKETIME
Publican’s potable ALE
Used TurboTax, say EFILED
They get smashed at parties PINATAS
Wyoming site of the Buffalo Bill Center CODY
___ size fits all ONE
George Harrison tune on the "Revolver" album TAXMAN
World’s largest religious denomination SUNNIISLAM
Publicist’s concern IMAGE
Summoned by loudspeaker PAGED
Decorate at the patisserie ICE
"Modern Family" network ABC
"Awesome!" in a text WOOT
Raise the price of, at an auction BIDUP
Piece for a sitarist RAGA
Like many Craigslist items USED
Celebrity daughter of the Crocodile Hunter BINDIIRWIN
Get-up-and-go VIM
Intuitive feelings, slangily VIBES
Anti-dogfighting org. PETA
Yemeni port, or its gulf ADEN
Twice-chewed food, for a bovine CUD
Place to store fodder SILO
Appetizer whose name means "little crusts" in Italian CROSTINI
Dom of "Fatso" DELUISE
Tilly of "Agnes of God" MEG
Raffle giveaways PRIZES
Subway ___ (2000 baseball event) SERIES
Eighty-six SCRAP
Marsupial who said "I hate Qantas" KOALA
Word after grease or glue GUN
Swarming pest GNAT
Precipitation that can cause dents HAIL
Pay-to-play fee ANTE
"___ a Little Prayer" (Dionne Warwick song) ISAY
Illusionist Geller URI
Beaver’s barrier DAM
