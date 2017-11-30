Usa Today Crossword Answers November 30th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today November 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Windy City hub OHARE
Expresses sorrow or joy WEEPS
Card game for two WAR
Israeli desert region NEGEV
"Guitar Town" country singer Steve EARLE
Porter relative ALE
Advantageous position CATBIRDSEAT
Source of 16-Across TAP
"Chicago Med" areas (Abbr.) ERS
Supine sledder’s ride LUGE
Underline or italicize, say STRESS
Falco of "The Menendez Murders" EDIE
Mascara mishap SMEAR
Attaches, as a button SEWSON
Brother of Ophelia, in "Hamlet" LAERTES
Utter nonsense TRIPE
Lean against ABUT
Place for a nest or icicle EAVE
"Lust, Caution" director Lee ANG
What one can do to the last parts of 17- and 58-Across and 11- and 28-Down RESERVE
eBay offer BID
"Ah, me!" sound SIGH
YouTube clips, briefly VIDS
"Big Three" summit site of 1945 YALTA
Landing area on a rooftop HELIPAD
Appear in public BESEEN
Bond on the run ELOPE
British spa city BATH
Repetitive way to learn BYROTE
Game with mallets POLO
Deg. held by George W. Bush MBA
Be a suitor to WOO
TV host who starred in "Coming to America" ARSENIOHALL
"Many moons ___ . . ." AGO
Totally lose it GOAPE
Bell-shaped bloom TULIP
Orange tuber YAM
Brought the curtain down on ENDED
Lends a hand HELPS
Back in the day ONCE
Get wind of HEAR
Spy-fi figs. AGTS
Vicksburg soldier, briefly REB
Superhero’s nemesis EVILDOER
Piece of pie or cheese WEDGE
Make less stressful EASE
Preposition in odes ERE
Item in a sports bar array, perhaps PLASMATV
Living room piece SETTEE
Upper surface of an aquifer WATERTABLE
Wistful word ALAS
Workout counts REPS
Totally botch RUIN
Like Mantle rookie cards RARE
"The Dead Zone" subj. ESP
Disparaging remarks SLURS
Narc’s discovery STASH
Banks nicknamed "Mr. Cub" ERNIE
Leeway in negotiations WIGGLEROOM
Online party reminder EVITE
Toyota Corolla, e.g. SEDAN
Off-topic remark ASIDE
Pickup truck’s cargo area BED
1996 role for Madonna EVAPERON
Upper canine EYETOOTH
Big Island port HILO
Baseball bat wood ASH
Thick soup POTAGE
Neighbor of Java BALI
Like a filet BONED
NYC theater district BWAY
"Downward-facing dog" discipline YOGA
Le Pew or Le Moko PEPE
Shopaholic’s mecca MALL
Spot on a radar screen BLIP
Home to many ski chalets ALPS
Poor, as excuses go SAD
Color chart selection HUE
