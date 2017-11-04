Usa Today Crossword Answers November 4th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today November 4th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Pop up ARISE
Towed-away cars, perhaps REPOS
Cheese partner, in an economical dish MAC
Trims, as costs PARES
___-jazz (Coltrane genre) AVANT
The whole shootin’ match ALL
Gadget in a batting cage PRACTICETEE
2016 Summer Games site, for short RIO
"___ it stand" ("stet," literally) LET
Gulf where Somali pirates prowl ADEN
Parking garage divisions SPACES
Built from the ground up ERECTED
Part of the pelvis HIPBONE
"___ Girls" (Gene Kelly movie) LES
Hit a homer, slangily GODEEP
"Beowulf" and "Roots" SAGAS
Unabridged dictionaries, e.g. TOMES
Harry Potter’s Hedwig, for one OWL
Building block of physics ATOM
Gave the boot to FIRED
Sicken with excessive sweetness CLOY
Rosten of Yiddish lexicography LEO
Like Jarlsberg cheese HOLEY
River of Arles RHONE
Adjudged DEEMED
"___ nuts?" AMI
Incapacitated temporarily, in a way TASERED
Runaway lovers ELOPERS
Cal with the MLB consecutive-game record RIPKEN
"___ old cowhand . . ." IMAN
Foldaway hotel amenity COT
"Without further ___ . . ." ADO
Freshmen are a part of it STUDENTBODY
Airport rental CAR
A cappella group member TENOR
Islamic equivalent of kosher HALAL
Explosive stuff TNT
In an offbeat way ODDLY
"Goosebumps" author R.L. STINE
___ II (Jobs-Wozniak creation) APPLE
Like triples, vis-a-vis homers RARER
Ready to blow one’s top IRATE
Short time, informally SEC
Palatial homes ESTATES
Did the Ironman, say RACED
Like congressional election years EVEN
Rocker Benatar PAT
Like a rout, in sports ONESIDED
Virtually treeless grasslands STEPPES
Game named for an explorer MARCOPOLO
"The X-Files" subject ALIEN
"Just missed!" CLOSE
Fateful March date IDES
Japanese prime minister Shinzo ABE
Littleneck or cherrystone CLAM
Warm and cozy HOMEY
Wounded at Pamplona GORED
___ Minella (Muppet monkey) SAL
Absorbed, as a loss ATE
Sore loser’s antithesis GOODSPORT
Like shower walls, often TILED
Took the gold WON
Chemical used in soap making LYE
Stirred up, as trouble FOMENTED
French fry, to a Brit CHIP
Start of a toast HERESTO
When to eat oysters, it’s said RMONTHS
Cartoon squeal EEK
Anti-apartheid author Paton ALAN
Proselytizer’s pamphlet TRACT
Quinn of "Elementary" AIDAN
Manicurist’s abrasive EMERY
Bacterium in some food recalls ECOLI
Pterodactyl that terrorized Tokyo RODAN
Do salon work STYLE
Revered celebrity IDOL
Sturm ___ Drang UND
Dracula’s nonhuman form BAT
VIDEO