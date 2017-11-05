Usa Today Crossword Answers November 5th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today November 5th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Some kosher eateries DELIS
Dorian Gray’s portrait does it AGES
Alone, at a party STAG
Innovative, as music AVANT
Distance with a four-minute barrier, once MILE
Razor-thin iPod NANO
Disco or techno DANCEMUSIC
Violist’s clef ALTO
Some goats, rabbits or cats ANGORAS
Short gridiron pass SCREEN
". . . __ otherwise noted" UNLESS
Roost female HEN
Like Greenland’s population SPARSE
Berry in smoothies ACAI
Topper with a pompom TAM
Word before "Who goes there?" HALT
Muscle cramp, e.g. SPASM
On the ___ (furtively) SLY
Mrs. McKinley IDA
Words that can precede the last parts of 17- and 61-Across and 11- and 29-Down STOPTHE
___ nibs (self-important one) HIS
Cause an unearned run ERR
Saintly symbols HALOS
Desert covering much of Mongolia GOBI
Tim Kaine’s party (Abbr.) DEM
Just a little open AJAR
Evolutionist Charles DARWIN
Noisemaker in a toy pistol CAP
Spanish-speaking Muppet ROSITA
Ball girls BELLES
With 50-Down, where twisters are common TORNADO
Like delinquent 7-Down AWOL
Vehicle targeted in a heist ARMOREDCAR
Add kick to, as punch LACE
One with a forked tongue LIAR
Start a tennis match SERVE
Like a cuttlefish’s discharge INKY
Maria’s love in "West Side Story" TONY
They’re 27-Across, on prairies TREES
Art often considered non-art DADA
___ Picone (fashion name) EVAN
Lana of Smallville LANG
Before a judge, say INCOURT
Poop decks’ locales STERNS
Cause to chuckle AMUSE
Platoon members, briefly GIS
Cole Porter’s "Bingo ___ Yale" ELI
Clock ticks, for short SECS
Tom-tom’s neighbor SNARE
"American Idol" was one TALENTSHOW
Opening chip ANTE
Hockey enforcer GOON
___ pattern baldness MALE
Big Ben sound CHIME
Japanese site of the 1972 Winter Olympics SAPPORO
Sings like Cab Calloway SCATS
___ away from (avoided) SHIED
Chaplain, to 7-Down PADRE
Device with a snooze button ALARMCLOCK
Hibachi residue ASH
Suspect’s defense ALIBI
Lanvin fragrance MYSIN
Like the eclipse of 2017 SOLAR
Trapezoid or rhombus SHAPE
Blues great ___ Mahal TAJ
More awe-inspiring GRANDER
"New Look" designer Christian DIOR
Not in motion ATREST
See 56-Across ALLEY
Toddler’s bedtime request STORY
Hope-Crosby "Road" locale BALI
McGregor of "Trainspotting" EWAN
A mineral we eat SALT
One of 499 that comprise Monaco ACRE
Soul duo Sam & ___ DAVE
Assayers’ samples ORES
Carnival city, for short RIO
"Soul ___" (1967 hit for Sam & 58-Down) MAN
VIDEO