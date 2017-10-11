Usa Today Crossword Answers October 11th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today October 11th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Track shapes, often OVALS
Talk in a virtual room CHAT
Negligee material LACE
Credit’s opposite DEBIT
Acting with a lack of caution RASH
Supersized movie format IMAX
"Animal" fraternity in a Belushi movie DELTAHOUSE
Yell after a slice, perhaps FORE
Bug planter SPY
Alley cat’s wail YOWL
Chivalrous pursuits QUESTS
Gulf of the Arabian Sea ADEN
Source of mulberries BUSH
Fire escape route STAIRS
Mike Pence’s predecessor JOEBIDEN
Take one’s time TARRY
Stunned state DAZE
Aria, typically SOLO
Throaty "Beg pardon . . ." AHEM
Name in copiers and cameras CANON
Croaker on a lily pad TOAD
___ fide (genuine) BONA
Changers of Pinocchio’s physiognomy LIES
Special talent FORTE
"Click It or Ticket" item SEATBELT
Steeplechase runners HORSES
TV dinner holder TRAY
Verdict deliverer JURY
Zombie movie genre HORROR
Turf war faction GANG
Waiter in a hotel queue CAB
Instrument in old phonetic alphabets OBOE
Pitcher’s target STRIKEZONE
Sloppy situation MESS
Stem-to-stern support KEEL
Like proctored exams TIMED
Calm areas of storms EYES
Evergreens with red berries YEWS
Utters, as expletives SPEWS
Sweepstakes statistics ODDS
29-Across, once, slangily VEEP
In a deft manner ABLY
Beyond tipsy LIT
Use an umbrella, say STAYDRY
"___ me!" (checkers request) CROWN
Do a teamster’s work HAUL
Barnyard brayer ASS
2006 movie for which Helen Mirren won an Oscar THEQUEEN
Biographical account LIFEHISTORY
"Famous" cookie maker AMOS
Links ride CART
Ivana and Marla, to Donald EXES
Long-handled tools HOES
PC port type USB
Inflatable bit of camping gear AIRMATTRESS
Foolish sorts BOZOS
Grabs with a cocktail fork STABS
California-Nevada resort area TAHOE
Bowl game venue ARENA
Yellen of the Federal Reserve JANET
Places for knockers DOORS
Please to no end ELATE
Lymphatic system masses NODES
Any major newspaper DAILY
Zero-chance-of-rain forecast CLEARSKY
Has a senior moment FORGETS
Salutation akin to "dude" BRO
Candidate for the Chippendales dancers HUNK
Sends to the pokey JAILS
Monticello, to Jefferson HOME
Follow to the letter OBEY
National flower of the United States ROSE
Produced, as crops GREW
Command to a canine COME
From square one ANEW
Oysters’ habitats BEDS
Batting practice device TEE
Address ending, informally ZIP
