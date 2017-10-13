Usa Today Crossword Answers October 13th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today October 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Bedouin, e.g. NOMAD
Consider to be DEEM
Boss’s "Pronto!" ASAP
Humpty Dumpty-shaped OVATE
Bit of brainwork IDEA
Doily material LACE
Spinal cord protector VERTEBRALCOLUMN
Pay to play ANTE
Casino convenience, briefly ATM
Lesbos, Rhodes and Corfu ISLES
Privy to INON
Chevy hybrid VOLT
Address with a Sharpie, say HANDLETTER
"Buyer beware" warning ASIS
Come about ARISE
Moreno with an Oscar, Tony, Emmy and Grammy RITA
Fly off the handle RANT
Smokehouse fare, for short BBQ
Cereal sold in bars GRANOLA
Pariah dog CUR
Casino markers IOUS
One of a cube’s 12 EDGE
Ballerina’s practice rail BARRE
Home to an arboreal animal TREE
Evaluate, as a cohort’s work PEERREVIEW
Glasgow girl LASS
"Lemony Snicket" villain Count ___ OLAF
Pinocchio’s homeland ITALY
Spot for a waxing SPA
Break in friendly relations RIFT
"The," grammatically DEFINITEARTICLE
Gain through merit EARN
Haunted house sound MOAN
Cousteau’s milieu OCEAN
Cause of a bad air day SMOG
Clobber with rocks PELT
Nudniks PESTS
PBS science series NOVA
"Cake Boss" fixture OVEN
Caribbean island that’s a region of France MARTINIQUE
Is present at ATTENDS
Ruby of "Do the Right Thing" DEE
Malicious gossip DIRT
Wax-coated cheese EDAM
Sargasso Sea spawner EEL
Partner of cheese, in a comfort food item MAC
Midseason MLB honoree ALLSTAR
Bellow in bookstores SAUL
Nadir’s opposite ACME
Homes to cons PENS
Cause of ruin BANE
Whaler’s product OIL
Cassini of fashion OLEG
Bill killer VETOER
Not on paper, as a contract ORAL
"Sister Act" garb HABIT
Shady spot in a garden ARBOR
Wall Street activities TRADES
Bit of color TINGE
Appeasements to the gods SACRIFICES
Accustom, as to hardship INURE
Scatter, as confetti STREW
The 435 in D.C. REPS
First Biblical casualty ABEL
Flying off the shelves SELLING
Miser’s sin AVARICE
Niagara Falls sound ROAR
Rand who wrote "Atlas Shrugged" AYN
Bad time for Caesar IDES
Reds or Browns TEAM
Hairdo in "Hair" AFRO
Prey for an orca SEAL
Breathe like a hot dog PANT
No longer fizzy FLAT
Dice rolls equally probable as fours TENS
Rascally kid IMP
Tot’s "piggy" TOE
Cover with hot fudge, say TOP
VIDEO