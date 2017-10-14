Usa Today Crossword Answers October 14th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today October 14th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Nature’s bandage SCAB
Moisten in the pan BASTE
Our genus HOMO
"Merry old" king COLE
Luau greeting ALOHA
Like diehard rooters AVID
Participant in some video games ROLEPLAYER
Grp. joined by Montenegro in 2017 NATO
1950 Asimov classic IROBOT
Alfred who coined "inferiority complex" ADLER
"Gangnam Style" rapper PSY
7-Down-based Japanese fare MISO
Trump’s "The ___ of the Deal" ART
Mentor to some aspiring performers ACTINGCOACH
Included in the mix ADDED
Lily family member ALOE
Chamber group woodwind OBOE
In itself PERSE
Letter resembling a P RHO
Pancakes served with sour cream BLINI
Exploding cigar sound BLAM
Parti-colored, like a horse PIED
Star-shaped flower ASTER
Construction company honcho SITEMANAGER
Bit of hope RAY
Job for a tailor TEAR
Appliances in windows, for short ACS
"20 Mule Team" cleaner BORAX
___ del Fuego (island group) TIERRA
Wayward GI AWOL
DeGeneres played one in "Ellen" STOREOWNER
Bit of wampum BEAD
Source of feathers in pillows EIDER
Verdi opera with elephants AIDA
Chlumsky of "Veep" ANNA
He’s to the left of Abe, at Rushmore TEDDY
Gas in a 46-Down sign NEON
Mining camp currency SCRIP
Big name in light beers COORS
Brass or bronze ALLOY
English channel, informally, with "the" BEEB
___ Avenue ($60 Monopoly buy) BALTIC
Mobile’s state (Abbr.) ALA
Source of nondairy "milk" SOY
Word ignored in alphabetization THE
Van Gogh’s lost body part EAR
Pliers, wrenches et al. HANDTOOLS
Common placemat shape OVAL
Dust-dwelling pest MITE
Reason to hold one’s nose ODOR
Hair product in pompadours POMADE
Slow-pitch softball path ARC
Head the cast of STARIN
Homeowner’s winter option OILHEAT
Improve, as wine AGE
Annoying sort NOODGE
"This won’t hurt ___" ABIT
Rocky Road holder CONE
Whodunit suspect, often HEIR
"Dragnet" radio alerts, briefly APBS
Supermarket counter DELI
W.C. Fields expletive DRAT
Quasimodo’s love ESMERALDA
Bodega’s neighborhood BARRIO
Pick up the tab PAY
Upper limit, for short MAX
Hash house, e.g. EATERY
Palmer with a links "army" ARNIE
Literally, "I believe" CREDO
See-through wrap brand SARAN
Rummy cake BABA
Wilson of "Starsky & Hutch" OWEN
"Strawberry" horse ROAN
McGregor of "Beauty and the Beast" EWAN
Band’s playlist SET
Tic-tac-toe outcome, usually TIE
Like a single sock ODD
Word before alert or carpet RED
