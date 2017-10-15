Usa Today Crossword Answers October 15th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today October 15th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Roommate, informally COHAB
Takes a breather RESTS
Place for a mani-pedi SPA
Fred Astaire’s dancing sister ADELE
Nip in the bud ABORT
Broody bird HEN
Color associated with a high-end jewelry company TIFFANYBLUE
Color to paint a town? RED
Thunder Bay’s province ONTARIO
Take away from, with "of" DEPRIVE
Wayside stopovers INNS
Habitat for Humanity constructions HOMES
Lie at rest REPOSE
Sawing logs, so to speak ASLEEP
Hebrew alphabet starter ALEPH
React to mold, as cheese RIPEN
Spray graffiti on TAG
They’ve been dubbed SIRS
Italian city where "Otello" premiered MILAN
Four-star review RAVE
72, at Augusta National PAR
Convicted arsonist, e.g. FELON
Strips on some burgers BACON
"Old ___" (Disney classic) YELLER
"Scarface" of the underworld CAPONE
"Toodles!" SEEYA
Cusser’s mouthwash of old SOAP
Scouts’ finds TALENTS
Singer or dancer, e.g. ARTISTE
Bus. card listing URL
CEO of NBC, 1981-86 GRANTTINKER
"Agnus ___" (mass hymn) DEI
Like Poe’s work EERIE
Scorpion attack STING
Tee shot dist. units YDS
Barking circus performers SEALS
Words on a family crest MOTTO
"Elder" or "Younger" Roman statesman CATO
Norse god who rode Sleipnir ODIN
Test by lifting HEFT
Autostrada auto, for short ALFA
Predicting a market decline BEARISH
Fabric made from wood pulp RAYON
Tidal reflux EBB
Auctioneer’s cry SOLD
Unlike "alternative facts" TRUE
Colbert of talk TV STEPHEN
Seafood snack in a shell SHRIMPTACO
Thorn in one’s side PEEVE
Range with a noted statue of Christ ANDES
Muses count NINE
Sturgeon delicacy ROE
Popeye and Bluto SAILORS
Talk like a stereotypical gangster RASP
London Magazine essayist ELIA
Big name in sportswear design PERRYELLIS
Black ___ (covert activities) OPS
Distance between wingtips SPAN
Lesser who played Seinfeld’s Uncle Leo LEN
Incite anger in RILE
Publisher of romance novels AVON
Drummer Krupa GENE
Gibson of "Lethal Weapon" movies MEL
Genre of Ice-T or Ice Cube RAP
Projecting rims, as on wheels FLANGES
First sacrament BAPTISM
REM part EYE
Street vendor’s vehicle CART
Hit the books STUDY
Dog-___ (bookmarked, in a way) EARED
Hall’s singing partner in "Rich Girl" OATES
Banyan or baobab TREE
___ Lee cakes SARA
Sondheim’s "___ the Woods" INTO
Comedy sketch SKIT
Lawn party rental TENT
"Therefore," to Descartes ERGO
Zilch NIL
