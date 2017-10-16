Usa Today Crossword Answers October 16th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today October 16th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Home run hitter’s gait TROT
Winery shipments CASES
When the ghost of Old Hamlet appears ACTI
"Didn’t mean to do that!" OOPS
Prefix with violet ULTRA
Any "South Park" character TOON
Ingredient in pesto SWEETBASIL
Surf’s partner, on menus TURF
Nissan sedan SENTRA
Deplete, as savings EATINTO
Tough, fibrous tissue SINEW
Gossip that’s "dished" DIRT
Typical Hitchcock role CAMEO
Surface for an office chair, perhaps MAT
Buck the establishment REBEL
Zoo houseful APES
Self-indulgent period METIME
Shapiro of "All Things Considered" ARI
"All Things Considered" airer NPR
They’re thrown by grooms GARTERS
"Cogito, ergo ___" SUM
Boxing biopic of 2001 ALI
Whodunit writers’ awards EDGARS
"Omigosh!" YIPE
Don’t disturb LETBE
Lead-in to centric or maniac EGO
Borscht ingredients BEETS
Garden center buy BUSH
One of the Fords of autodom EDSEL
In the loop about AWAREOF
Parcels out ALLOTS
Cheryl of "Charlie’s Angels" LADD
Present containing wines, fruits and cheese, perhaps GIFTBASKET
Upper hand EDGE
Pueblo material ADOBE
Carpeting calculation AREA
In the public eye SEEN
Musical shortcoming NOEAR
Soft drink on NASA missions TANG
Mix, as a 9-Down TOSS
"Dirty Jobs" host Mike ROWE
Ready for customers OPEN
African bloodsuckers TSETSES
Mark who owns the Dallas Mavericks CUBAN
___ florentine (cooking term) ALA
GPS displays STS
"Lake-effect snow" lake ERIE
Common all-you-can-eat offering SALAD
What you wear ATTIRE
"One O’Clock Jump" bandleader COUNTBASIE
Basis for a lawsuit TORT
What FAQs provide INFO
Many a lounge group TRIO
Runs out of steam TIRES
Come to light EMERGE
Bulb rating WATTAGE
Towpath locale CANAL
Brandy flavor APPLE
Scout’s reward MERITBADGE
Steering system component TIEROD
Blow one’s top ERUPT
Gimlet garnishes LIMES
Boiling, in a way MAD
___ Butterworth’s syrup MRS
Migratory fliers GEESE
Gives an earful to YELLSAT
Ball and chain, say BURDEN
Fleck of the Flecktones BELA
Ben with two Masters wins HOGAN
Cavalry blade SABER
Pub round ALES
Cross a creek, say WADE
Alternative to Rover or Spot FIDO
Vegetable with a pentagonal cross-section OKRA
Many a summer job holder TEEN
Without a date STAG
Grant, to Lee FOE
Timetable abbr. hidden in 17- and 61-Across and 11- and 29-Down TBA
