Usa Today Crossword Answers October 17th 2017

Clue
Solution
Bay Area county MARIN
Some iTunes buys APPS
Classic cracker brand RITZ
Wayne Manor, to Bruce Wayne ABODE
Bar in a locker room SOAP
Old Testament book before Nehemiah EZRA
Something cast at Hogwarts MAGICSPELL
"No ___ for you!" ("Seinfeld" catchphrase) SOUP
Satisfied the munchies ATE
Create with 39-Across KNIT
Comments to the crowd ASIDES
Washington post? SENATOR
Candy coating ingredients, often DYES
Dragon, as often portrayed FIREBREATHER
Revolving part of a tank TURRET
Tupperware toppers LIDS
Perfume label word EAU
Cookie from the makers of 10-Across OREO
Young seal or walrus PUP
Kitten’s plaything YARN
Jordan Spieth’s org. PGA
Not at all cloudy FAIR
Brambles’ protection THORNS
Turning point in a tennis match SERVICEBREAK
Aardvark’s meal ANTS
In transit ENROUTE
Protective envelope MAILER
Abused an Rx dosage, say ODED
Common California place name starter SAN
Field measure ACRE
Brief pause on a score EIGHTHREST
Beyond repair SHOT
Jam session highlight SOLO
Razor-sharp ACUTE
Many Rhode Island Reds HENS
Fatty ingredient in some mincemeat SUET
Grow gradually thinner TAPER
Lullaby singers, often MAMAS
Let up, as a storm ABATE
Seth of "Steve Jobs" ROGEN
___ Amin (Forest Whitaker role) IDI
Casual Friday rarity NECKTIE
Set lofty goals ASPIRE
Coffeehouse reader, perhaps POET
Word with gal or pen PAL
Spread wide apart SPLAYED
Not yield to RESIST
Preppy shirt brand IZOD
Supported by facts TRUE
Ray gun sounds ZAPS
Sound from a stallion SNORT
Sinbad sailed them SEAS
Disco Stu’s hairdo AFRO
What melting icicles do DRIP
Dust jacket writeup BLURB
Catch wind of HEAR
Gain through merit EARN
Goes on the lam RUNS
Pajama halves TOPS
The munchies, e.g. URGE
Emergency exit locale, often REAR
Three Stooges missiles PIES
Ono who co-founded Artists Against Fracking YOKO
Penalty for a moving violation FINE
Grace Kelly, while a commoner ACTRESS
Theologian’s principle TENET
Riveter’s protector HARDHAT
Professional parkers VALETS
Like glowing embers REDHOT
Consume the last of USEUP
Wine judge’s asset TASTE
Proceed past the sentry ENTER
Bangers and ___ (British dish) MASH
Reason to call the dentist ACHE
Mineral in multivitamins IRON
Eye wolfishly OGLE
Initials of obligation IOU
Introducer of the 45 rpm record RCA
