Usa Today Crossword Answers October 18th 2017

Clue
Solution
Identifies on Facebook TAGS
Andrew who created "The Helga Pictures" WYETH
Not a whole bunch FEW
Milo of "Ulysses" OSHEA
___ book (road-trip entertainment) AUDIO
___ Building (30 Rock, formerly) RCA
"The Big Short" actor RYANGOSLING
Boot an easy one ERR
Muscle-to-bone connectors TENDONS
Affliction also called lockjaw TETANUS
Some LAX listings ETAS
Interrupter’s word BUT
Word before brake or jockey DISC
One of a La Brea group TARPIT
Hawke of "Boyhood" ETHAN
"Scram, kid!" GOHOME
Inexact quantity of butter PAT
"In that case . . ." IFSO
World’s second-tallest bird EMU
1940 Rodgers and Hart musical PALJOEY
Copacabana’s city, for short RIO
Board game with a political map RISK
Seoul-based automaker KIA
Native of Benghazi LIBYAN
Set of moral principles ETHIC
Debonair, like James Bond URBANE
Vegetables in pods PEAS
46-Across’s Sorento or Sportage SUV
Bit of whiskey DRAM
Art ___ (Tiffany’s genre) NOUVEAU
Pastry-enclosed croquette RISSOLE
"Killer" PC program APP
Emergency-preparedness supplies package SURVIVALKIT
Oomph PEP
Potts of "Designing Women" ANNIE
Martial arts-based fitness regimen TAEBO
Unspecified amount ANY
Talks like Popeye RASPS
Rock music’s Rush or the Police TRIO
Dessert often described as "decadent" TORTE
Up to this moment ASYET
Neighbor of Burkina Faso GHANA
Targets, as with junk mail SENDSTO
"___, dawg?" ("How’s it goin’?") WASSUP
Brynner who played King Mongkut YUL
Blue-pencil EDIT
Pronged, like a pitchfork TINED
Immobilize, rodeo-style HOGTIE
Morsel in a fast-food side FRENCHFRY
Wedding stationery shade ECRU
VFW part WARS
In years past AGO
Out for coffee, say ONBREAK
Moscato d’___ (dessert wine) ASTI
Street musicians may put them out TIPJARS
Stereo system component, for short AMP
Lao-tzu’s "___ Te Ching" TAO
Large section of a 44-Across board ASIA
Day’s midpoint NOON
Richard of "Chicago" GERE
Purposely pass over OMIT
Deep-fried cornmeal cake HUSHPUPPY
Israel’s "City That Never Sleeps" TELAVIV
Lucy of "Elementary" LIU
Black side of a circle, in Chinese philosophy YIN
Ukrainian city on the Dnieper river KIEV
Mattress-supporting board BEDSLAT
To whom "veni, vidi, vici" is attributed CAESAR
Hides, as a dog might BURIES
Room with hot rocks SAUNA
"Today" weatherman Al ROKER
Accused’s defense ALIBI
"I’m with you!" METOO
Bay Area wine center NAPA
Sign on a shop door OPEN
Dispensers with spigots URNS
Took a load off SAT
Big wheel, briefly VIP
