Usa Today Crossword Answers October 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today October 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Dollar, slangily CLAM
Gave up, as rights CEDED
Type of haircut or rug SHAG
That certain something AURA
Still in the game ALIVE
Payment at a plaza TOLL
Effective force PRIMEMOVER
Caesarean rebuke ETTU
Stand in a loft, perhaps EASEL
Straw topper that’s really from Ecuador PANAMAHAT
Woad or indigo DYE
"Right you ___!" ARE
Family crest inscription NAME
Donned the feedbag ATE
Baltic Sea port RIGA
Org. encouraging healthy lifestyles AMA
Skeletal representation of a 3-D object WIREFRAMEMODEL
Jam session selection SONG
Ivanovic who was No. 1 in women’s tennis ANA
Parks of Miss America pageants BERT
Camera’s black-and-white option MONOCHROMEMODE
Get mileage from USE
A bank may hold it LIEN
___ Sremmurd (hip-hop duo with the hit "Black Beatles") RAE
Sports blowout ROUT
Place for chin-ups BAR
Aphid’s meal SAP
Henderson of Superman comics, e.g. INSPECTOR
"I’ll handle it!" CANDO
Turnip or rutabaga ROOT
Many 35mm-to-DVD transfers HOMEMOVIES
Any of the Florida Keys ISLE
Appointment made via Skype, say EDATE
Goofing off IDLE
Navel orange’s lack SEED
To a degree, slangily SORTA
"Home on the Range" players DEER
Attired like many superheroes CAPED
Virginia’s ___ Caverns LURAY
Come to mind ARISE
"Auntie" of stage and screen MAME
Surveillance device, for short CAM
Run off to the J.P. ELOPE
Performer with an attitude DIVA
"___ as we speak . . ." EVEN
Drive mad DERANGE
Robert Fulton power source STEAM
Having a short fuse HOTHEADED
Utah ski area ALTA
Market oversupply GLUT
Send sky-high ELATE
"Just the facts, ___" MAAM
Official with a whistle, for short REF
Ship to Colchis ARGO
Yakked, yakked, yakked RANON
Shiite leader IMAM
"A ___ pittance!" MERE
Part of a three-key PC combo ALT
Seeks the hand of WOOS
Sneaker insert INNERSOLE
Seldom spotted RARE
Woodwind with a conical bore OBOE
Dallas sch. SMU
You’re reading one now CLUE
Trailer haulers’ needs HITCHES
Reagan ___ (1981-89) ERA
Cry answered by "Polo!" MARCO
___ out (withdrew) OPTED
Grid Hall of Famer Favre BRETT
Cutting, as a remark SNIDE
Singer with the albums "19," "21" and "25" ADELE
Tough nut to crack POSER
Crocus’s family IRIS
Witch’s warty protuberance NOSE
Bit of commotion TODO
"A jug of wine . . ." poet OMAR
Like many rooters AVID
___ culpa MEA
VIDEO