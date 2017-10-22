Usa Today Crossword Answers October 22nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today October 22nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Topper on the Left Bank BERET
Places for facials SPAS
Heat source at a fast-food restaurant LAMP
Resort island near Curacao ARUBA
Walt Kelly’s possum POGO
Bad to the bone EVIL
Evidence of a B-52 attack, say BOMBCRATER
Marilyn Monroe facial mark MOLE
"Much ___ About Nothing" ADO
Jobs for wreckers TOWS
Made an exact copy of CLONED
Belgrade resident SERBIAN
Many a mall rat TEEN
German city of Einstein’s birth ULM
Without a saddle, to an equestrian BAREBACK
Oater assembly POSSE
The Blue Devils of college sports DUKE
River through Kazakhstan URAL
Postmortem bio OBIT
One passing bad checks KITER
Get tuckered out TIRE
Clothing brand with a horseman logo POLO
Red ___ (wieners) HOTS
Tillerson’s department STATE
Successful on one’s own SELFMADE
Papa John’s delivery PIE
Perfect, as a skill HONE
Drillers at sea OILRIGS
Temple with a tiered roof PAGODA
Chutzpah GALL
Concealed carry org. NRA
Proctored event EXAM
Thanksgiving Day fun run, e.g. TURKEYTROT
Competitor of Allure and Glamour ELLE
Blunted fencing weapon EPEE
"Tara Road" novelist Binchy MAEVE
Seckel or Bosc PEAR
Leo or Aries SIGN
Wrapped up ENDED
Rummy desserts BABAS
Gradually weaken ERODE
Grapevine tidbit RUMOR
Gradually weaken EBB
Like Braille characters TACTILE
Breed, as eels SPAWN
Lobstering gear POTS
Ten, to Bart Simpson AGE
Caster of spells SORCERER
Sauce served with seafood LEMONBUTTER
Bell-ringing cosmetics company AVON
Distance not run in the Olympics MILE
Said "no contest," say PLED
Exhibit wanderlust ROAM
Controversial statue figure, these days LEE
Contemplated item in a Rembrandt work BUSTOFHOMER
Movie director’s shots TAKES
Flat-topped formation BUTTE
Bocelli delivery ARIA
Ox’s burden CART
Paul who painted "Flower Myth" KLEE
Opens, as a car hood POPS
Chamber music woodwind OBOE
Place for a houseplant SILL
Two-terminal semiconductor DIODE
Political entities of the Mongols KHANATES
"Boy, am I dumb!" SILLYME
Rocker’s rival, in ’60s England MOD
Tidy sum PILE
Like bourbon barrels OAKEN
One way to mark errors INRED
Source of oranges GROVE
Filled to the gills SATED
Hatchling’s cry PEEP
Shaft with a linchpin, perhaps AXLE
Political fundraiser, often GALA
Maddux with four Cy Youngs GREG
Rival of Reuters UPI
Process, as leather TAN
