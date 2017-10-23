Usa Today Crossword Answers October 23rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today October 23rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Improvise musically VAMP
Plasterer’s reinforcement LATH
Direction on pudding boxes STIR
Lebanon’s locale ASIA
Houseplant with fleshy leaves ALOE
Bored with it all BLASE
Account access need, redundantly PINNUMBER
Invokes the anger of RILES
Like a single sock ODD
Expletive from Beaver Cleaver GEE
Shelf support BRACKET
Stepped down RESIGNED
Past caring about OVER
Winter hrs. in Waco CST
Act reciprocally INTERACT
Stand up to DEFY
Cookies in dirt cake OREOS
"That was stupid of me!" DOH
Thurman of "Kill Bill" movies UMA
Pen-and-ink illustrations LINEART
1950s nickname in D.C. IKE
Maker of Stic pens BIC
Standing at attention ERECT
Kangaroo’s baby JOEY
Least 38-Down STERNEST
Pronoun in knock-knock jokes WHO
Streak in marble VEIN
Not so bumpy SMOOTHER
"We Build, We Fight" military group SEABEES
___ jardiniere (served with vegetables) ALA
Gardner once married to Sinatra AVA
Betting every last chip ALLIN
Assistant named for a Defoe character MANFRIDAY
Thin and bony GAUNT
Long-tongued canine of comics ODIE
___ up (dress elaborately) DUDE
Sometimes-pulled winter toy SLED
Jab with a cattle prod, say GOAD
Barreled along SPED
Steam, e.g. VAPOR
To the left or right ASIDE
Is bothered by MINDS
Critique harshly PAN
Say "woe is me," say LAMENT
"Tiny Alice" playwright Edward ALBEE
Toddler’s "piggy" TOE
Chef’s flavor enhancer HERB
Sandwich shop machine SLICER
Michael Savage’s genre TALKRADIO
"Point taken" ISEE
There’s none for the weary, it’s said REST
Most gutsy BRAVEST
Trendy Australian boots UGGS
Component of many lawn mowers ROTOR
Hardly hospitable ICY
Gives orders, on a set DIRECTS
Free of clutter NEAT
Burger and fries go-with, perhaps COKE
Finger-pointer’s pronoun THEY
Confers a title upon DUBS
Give off, as light EMIT
Five cents, for a nickel FACEVALUE
Till stack ONES
Unusually short, as a prison sentence LENIENT
2000 Renee Zellweger title role IRENE
Write hastily JOT
Mend, as a falling-apart book REBIND
Ate ravenously, with "down" WOLFED
Frosty coating HOAR
Fidget spinners, these days MANIA
Entertained in a loft, say HADUP
Artfully dodge EVADE
Like Lady Liberty’s crown RAYED
Loses firmness SAGS
Line with a six-pointed star logo ELAL
Cityscape obscurer SMOG
Bother, to the Bard ADO
Employee photo badges, for short IDS
VIDEO