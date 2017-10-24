Usa Today Crossword Answers October 24th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today October 24th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Viewpoints page, briefly OPED
Nerf maker HASBRO
Scot’s topper TAM
Can’t live without NEED
Tapered off ABATED
The self-proclaimed "Greatest" ALI
Condiment with fish sandwiches TARTARSAUCE
Follett who wrote "Eye of the Needle" KEN
"All Things Considered" host Shapiro ARI
Grungy sorts SLOBS
Bit of dust SPECK
Accommodating one PLEASER
It’s represented by one of five Olympic rings ASIA
Outerwear with a fleece collar, often BOMBERJACKET
Yardstick, e.g. RULER
"It’s clear now!" AHA
Stud stake ANTE
Word before trip or surf EGO
Little hellions TERRORS
Airport meeter’s info ETA
What’s more ALSO
Break bread EAT
Picture-perfect IDEAL
Mottled equine PIEBALDHORSE
Habitual elbow-benders SOTS
Early visitors to the New World VIKINGS
Tribal emblem TOTEM
Wet behind the ears NAIVE
Mesabi range find ORE
Many a tailless primate APE
Winter wear with a plaid pattern, often FLANNELCOAT
Second Amendment org. NRA
One bringing home the bacon EARNER
Regarding, on memos ASTO
Place for an elliptical trainer GYM
It may go to waste EXCESS
Hammer part opposite the face PEEN
Like beers at brewpubs ONTAP
Gemini’s birthstone PEARL
Capable of causing nightmares, maybe EERIE
Banned insecticide, for short DDT
Apollo Theater’s neighborhood HARLEM
Take in, as knowledge ABSORB
Volvo competitor, once SAAB
Space heater’s output, for short BTUS
"Parks and ___" (NBC show, informally) REC
Black Sea port city ODESSA
One way to down a football TAKEAKNEE
Baldwin who parodies Donald Trump ALEC
Animal farmed for its fur MINK
Arrange by category ASSORT
Twelve points, in page layout PICA
Mount Rushmore face, informally ABE
Open just a bit AJAR
"Third rock from the sun" EARTH
Letter resembling a P RHO
James who sang "I’d Rather Go Blind" ETTA
Blue-green shade on $100 bills TEAL
Gather, as benefits REAP
Jamaican form of tangelo UGLI
Run out of gas, so to speak LOSESTEAM
Unagi and anago, in Japanese cuisine EELS
X-ray dosage unit RAD
Ebert’s "thumbs-up, thumbs-down" partner SISKEL
Woodwind in chamber music OBOE
Opus ___ (work of God) DEI
Charge for a withdrawal, perhaps ATMFEE
Merino and Dorset OVINES
Three of these run through Pittsburgh RIVERS
Wild West justice, often NOOSE
Prepare, as Parmesan GRATE
New Jersey’s ___ Hall University SETON
BBQ sauce attribute TANG
Nashville music mecca, for short OPRY
Cop on a bust NARC
Hathaway of "Les Miserables" ANNE
Far from stringent LAX
Beanie or beret CAP
