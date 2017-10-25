Usa Today Crossword Answers October 25th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today October 25th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Tucks away HIDES
Luckless sort LOSER
Singing the blues, so to speak SAD
Imago, in the insect world ADULT
Like a hawk’s vision ACUTE
Made a meal of ATE
Volcanic cone of Oahu DIAMONDHEAD
Oven setting LOW
Is proud of, with "in" GLORIES
Like tearjerker watchers, perhaps WEEPY
TGIF part ITS
Aberdonians and Glaswegians SCOTS
Ancient Indo-Europeans ARYANS
Stuck to one’s guns STOODPAT
Skimpy swimwear THONG
Cheerleading group SQUAD
NYSE newcomer IPO
Show sulkiness POUT
Word that can follow the last parts of 17- and 54-Across and 11- and 28-Down COUNT
Hang around STAY
Andy’s doll mate ANN
Namely, in legalese TOWIT
Game with eight large balls and one small one BOCCE
Won back REGAINED
Readied for the hairdresser WASHED
Like a filleted fish BONED
Part of HRH, sometimes HIS
In the holiday spirit JOLLY
Clicks on, e.g. SELECTS
Sense of self-worth EGO
Highlighted item on an agenda BULLETPOINT
Frizzy hairdo, briefly FRO
"To reiterate . . ." ISAID
Skip the script ADLIB
Was a tributary of FED
Messages with emojis, often TEXTS
Where Roosevelt, Stalin and Churchill met in 1945 YALTA
Made a meal of HAD
Hippie’s "understood" IDIG
Like some citizenships or track meets DUAL
Zoe’s "Sesame Street" friend ELMO
Putting on disk, say STORING
Loads with cargo LADES
Phil who sang "Love Me, I’m a Liberal" OCHS
Ambulance chaser’s advice SUE
Letter resembling an H ETA
The world’s tallest tree is one REDWOOD
Shopping network spiel SALESPITCH
Riding piggyback on ATOP
Covered with droplets DEWY
What faultfinders pick NITS
Approx. takeoff hour ETD
Action movie feat STUNT
Layer of varnish COAT
For face value ATPAR
River of Avignon RHONE
Energetic new hire, e.g. YOUNGBLOOD
Warlike insect, at times ANT
Calamari source SQUID
At a rapid clip APACE
Fiddled around (with) TOYED
Started the next crop SOWED
Construction zone marker CONE
Tune from "Mamma Mia!" SOS
Smidgen TINYBIT
Standard hourly rate BASEPAY
Gmail alternative AOL
Droop during a drought WILT
Takes a tip from HEEDS
Bezos of Amazon JEFF
Man-eater of folklore OGRE
Cut with an X-Acto knife SLIT
Post-credits scene of a movie, e.g. CODA
Cash register, to Brits TILL
Petulant mood SNIT
Get some benefit from USE
Native American ball game, informally LAX
Sched. uncertainty TBA
