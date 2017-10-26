Usa Today Crossword Answers October 26th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today October 26th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Most members of Congress MALES
Prime Cuts pet food brand ALPO
Musical symbol on a stave CLEF
Flavoring in some Italian cookies ANISE
"I wasn’t ___ yesterday!" BORN
Carnegie of self-improvement DALE
Tillerson’s department STATE
Tennis racket’s optimum impact point SWEETSPOT
Not easily ruffled SERENE
Michelle of the LPGA WIE
Barbary ___ (kind of monkey, really) APE
Ages upon ages EONS
Fees charged to sponsors ADRATES
Drought-resistant sports field surface BERMUDAGRASS
Dismiss abruptly AXE
Turnpike expense TOLL
Piano practice piece ETUDE
Fields for flocks LEAS
Shows joy or sorrow WEEPS
Device with playlists IPOD
Fast-food pork sandwich MCRIB
Much of the time ALOT
Bomb-sniffing TSA aide DOG
Environmentally friendly financial system GREENECONOMY
Gem State native IDAHOAN
Words of lament AHME
"Little Women" woman MEG
Schedule A org. IRS
Cold-weather fisherman’s tool ICESAW
"The Good Earth" author PEARLBUCK
In total accord ASONE
Pennsylvania port, or its waters ERIE
Roughly speaking ORSO
Available, on a real estate sign TOLET
Make advances, of sorts LEND
Droplet of perspiration BEAD
Puts one over on SNOWS
Body ___ index MASS
Texas Hold ’em fee ANTE
"That’s baloney!" LIAR
Think the world of ESTEEM
Escorted to the exit SEENOUT
Core muscles, for short ABS
Air conditioner setting LOW
Like 1930s architecture, say PREWAR
New York lake near Syracuse ONEIDA
Fixed-term investments (Abbr.) CDS
Splash softly against LAPAT
Forgo a formal wedding ELOPE
Lavish affairs FETES
Briefly worded, like a tweet TERSE
Fund, as a museum ENDOW
It may result in a commission SALE
Italian wine region ASTI
Application to dry lips BALM
Biz bigwig EXEC
Keister REAR
Collect little by little GLEAN
Amy Winehouse hairstyle UPDO
Dire prophecy DOOM
All keyed up EDGY
Say 56-Across, say SIGH
Temporary insanity, e.g. PLEA
2014 Winter Olympics city SOCHI
Suffer from the heat BROIL
Some alley prowlers TOMCATS
Dangling bit of jewelry EARBOB
Leave no doubt about ENSURE
Liam who voiced Aslan NEESON
Urge to action IMPEL
Steel plow pioneer DEERE
From the top AGAIN
Like a Sting album, vis-a-vis a Police album SOLO
From the top ANEW
___ one’s whistle (drinks) WETS
One of two colors of Canada’s flag RED
J.E.B. Stuart’s side CSA
Put down for the count, briefly KOD
