Usa Today Crossword Answers October 27th 2017

Clue
Solution
Puzzle with pictures REBUS
Pizza crust choice THIN
Leave rolling in the aisles SLAY
Rid of data ERASE
Uneducated sort RUBE
Roofer’s piece TILE
Yellow-footed wader EGRET
Arrived at a heliport, say ALIT
One of three in a water molecule ATOM
Compact car since 1998 FORDFOCUS
One-tenth donation TITHE
Common Core component TEST
Ellison who writes speculative fiction HARLAN
Most belly buttons INNIES
Like steppe vegetation SPARSE
Pay stub listing HOURS
Dental hygienist’s advice FLOSS
DVD player brand RCA
"There ___ was a . . ." ONCE
Word that can follow the last parts of 20- and 48-Across and 11- and 27-Down GROUP
Seal the fate of DOOM
Seat seeker, briefly POL
Drifted off after a lullaby SLEPT
Lizard in insurance ads GECKO
Monticello, to Jefferson ESTATE
Ducklings’ fathers DRAKES
Smiled from ear to ear BEAMED
Thigh muscle, for short QUAD
One-way sign shape ARROW
One of noble birth BLUEBLOOD
Enjoy a hot tub SOAK
Not subject to debate TRUE
___ Baggins of "The Hobbit" BILBO
Part of a cutting tool EDGE
Electrician’s supply WIRE
Break off a relationship ENDIT
Morsel on an everything bagel SEED
Warning, of a sort OMEN
Observes Labor Day RESTS
Home to Nemo, in "Finding Nemo" REEF
Cartesian "therefore" ERGO
"Domestic goddess" Roseanne BARR
Retread, e.g. USEDTIRE
Fixed prices SETFEES
Builder’s land buy TRACT
Website that streams "South Park" HULU
"Sacred" bird of Africa IBIS
Aerialist’s safeguard NET
A Slinky "walks" down them STAIRS
Clinton Presidential Center city LITTLEROCK
Molokai Airport greeting ALOHA
Trump travel ban nation YEMEN
Pre-CIA spy org. OSS
Covers with black goo TARS
Footlocker fastener HASP
"Come hungry. Leave happy" chain IHOP
Taboo, to a tyke NONO
It started with a July 16, 1945 blast NUCLEARAGE
Slalom site SLOPE
Sulky look POUT
Worry unnecessarily FRET
Blast furnace fuel COKE
Cookie magnate Wally AMOS
Word before rags or tidings GLAD
Date on a contest entry form DEADLINE
Meat-and-veggies dish STEW
It’ll get your attention GRABBER
Flavored like much BBQ fare SMOKED
Adjective on an invoice DUE
Ballpark thefts BASES
Crumble, as support ERODE
Promoted pawn, usually QUEEN
Wide part of a sombrero BRIM
Angler’s enticement LURE
GM make until 2004 OLDS
News item with a bio OBIT
Colon pair DOTS
Slam dunk’s point value TWO
