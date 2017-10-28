Usa Today Crossword Answers October 28th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today October 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Hawaiian port HILO
Sorcerer’s work SPELL
Big chunk of an atlas ASIA
Andy’s TV and radio partner AMOS
City mentioned in "50 Million Frenchmen" PAREE
Building with a broad side, in a saying BARN
Wings it, musically JAMS
Swimming, to the Ironman Triathlon INITIALLEG
Peter Pan’s creator JMBARRIE
Astrologer Dixon JEANE
McShane of "Lovejoy" IAN
Medal presenter, say AWARDER
"Call it!" caller COINFLIPPER
1969 Mets’ World Series victory, e.g. UPSET
Alternative to "U R funny!" LOL
Food fit for a pig SLOP
Adjective for many ales PALE
What Washington did "here" SLEPT
Cruise ship deck with a pool LIDO
Vehicle with runners SLED
Key to the left of Q TAB
Controversial Kaepernick COLIN
Left-leaning Supreme Court justices, e.g. LIBERALWING
"Star Trek" weapons PHASERS
Stat for Verlander ERA
Star-crossed lover in Shakespeare ROMEO
Jimi Hendrix’s genre ACIDROCK
They’re found at the ends of 18-, 26- and 44-Across APPENDAGES
River through Bath AVON
Like a fat cat’s pockets DEEP
Where you live ABODE
Alma mater of five U.S. presidents YALE
Pari-mutuel figures ODDS
Carries on, as war WAGES
Picnic side SLAW
Muslim’s pilgrimage HAJJ
Religious leader on a 1-Down IMAM
Bausch & ___ (lens maker) LOMB
Peak in Thessaly, Greece OSSA
Well-thrown football SPIRAL
Panera Bread offering PANINI
Lake where Perry triumphed ERIE
The Beatles’ "___ It Be" LET
Tiki bar handout LEI
More up to the task ABLER
Three-bean dish SALAD
Major hurricane of 2011 IRENE
Emotion that may need management ANGER
Cracked open AJAR
Break in relations RIFT
Each, slangily APOP
Evidence of a whipping WELT
Holes on greens CUPS
Birthstone from Down Under OPAL
Locale for many a Club Med ISLE
Grant criterion, often NEED
USMA freshman PLEBE
School zone sign word SLOW
1953 Leslie Caron musical LILI
Father of Thor ODIN
Beer ___ (bar game) PONG
Brownie mix direction STIR
R&D areas LABS
Decked out CLAD
"Notion" band Kings of ___ LEON
Fall back, like a hairline RECEDE
Greets the day ARISES
Museum with many Goyas PRADO
Crossed one’s fingers HOPED
Energized, with "up" AMPED
Permeates slowly SEEPS
In a tizzy AGOG
Tampa Bay team RAYS
West Wing office shape OVAL
Word rhymed with "Lola," in song COLA
Had down cold KNEW
Margery ___ of nursery rhyme DAW
"___ Daba Honeymoon" ABA
