Usa Today Crossword Answers October 29th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today October 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Hash house side SLAW
Blue material SMUT
Needing assembly APART
Auto parts giant NAPA
Mudder’s mother MARE
Smooth transition between songs SEGUE
One in drama school, perhaps ASPIRINGACTRESS
"The Best a Man Can Get" razor brand GILLETTE
Stirs up, as to fury ROUSES
Jupiter’s domain, in myth SKY
"Caught you!" AHA
Exec’s freebie PERK
Circumnavigator Nellie BLY
DJIA part DOW
Lazarus who wrote "Give me your tired . . ." EMMA
Up to now ASYET
Monica with three French Open wins SELES
Dinghy propeller OAR
Controller of body rhythms BIOLOGICALCLOCK
Publicity, slangily INK
Wind turbine part ROTOR
General’s staffers AIDES
Driving range array TEES
___ kiss (simulated smooch) AIR
Mobiles, stabiles, etc. ART
Tennis or bowling surface LAWN
Musketeers motto word ALL
Texter’s "So long" CYA
Spitball application SALIVA
Driver of stubborn equines MULETEER
Words of gratitude IHAVEYOUTOTHANK
"When pigs fly!" NEVER
What kiss-and-tell books dish DIRT
Source of Italian bubbly ASTI
Name in big box stores KMART
Temperance supporters DRYS
Detach, as from a habit WEAN
Unforeseen obstacles SNAGS
Vision correction surgery LASIK
Answer a want ad APPLY
Cry like a banshee WAIL
Horseshoe maker’s shop SMITHY
Largest of rays MANTA
Hard-to-resist impulse URGE
Snapple offering TEA
Mary of "The Great Lie" ASTOR
British barrister’s wig PERUKE
A month of Sundays AGES
Artful dodge RUSE
Tracy’s Trueheart TESS
Open house organizer REALTOR
Yarn for embroidery CREWEL
Like Peary’s expeditions POLAR
___ Paese (Italian cheese) BEL
Interior designer’s concern DECOR
Ellington’s "___ Indigo" MOOD
Medieval war club MACE
Synagogue cabinets ARKS
"This won’t hurt ___!" ABIT
___ qua non (necessity) SINE
Farm team’s coupler YOKE
Kind of peaceful protest SITIN
Like Hester Prynne’s "A" SCARLET
"Get lost!" GOAWAY
English course, for short LIT
Tiny slice of pie SLIVER
Parcels out ALLOTS
Stave off AVERT
Gene, "the Singing Cowboy" AUTRY
Call a halt to CEASE
Gossipy sort YENTA
Alan of "Argo" ARKIN
Pocket, as a billiard ball SINK
Interrupter’s sound AHEM
Source of obsidian or pumice LAVA
John of the Sierra Club MUIR
Take out of the freezer THAW
Unlike leap years ODD
VIDEO