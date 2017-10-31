Usa Today Crossword Answers October 31st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today October 31st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Reacts to road construction ahead SLOWS
Like a wet noodle LIMP
Creator of Mickey and Minnie WALT
Tinker Bell, e.g. PIXIE
Apple model since 1998 IMAC
Smartphone screen image ICON
Make corrections to EMEND
Roll up, as a flag FURL
Birds do it NEST
Arthur Rubinstein or Leonard Bernstein CONCERTPIANIST
Poetic preposition ERE
Lean against ABUT
Unlike plain donuts ICED
It’s "the word" MUM
Developmental phases STAGES
Lady Byng Memorial Trophy org. NHL
Scrooge, at first MISER
Food processor accessory BLADE
IT department pro COMPUTERANALYST
Floor measures AREAS
Salvage crew member DIVER
Place to graze LEA
Did a hitch SERVED
Shirt picturing a band, maybe TEE
Turn to slush MELT
Coin since 2002 EURO
The Beatles’ "___ Tripper" DAY
Card that may say "Get Out of Jail Free" COMMUNITYCHEST
Like athletes in ESPN’s "The Body Issue" BARE
Shop with a meat slicer DELI
Dwelling of animal skins TEPEE
Farsi speaker’s land IRAN
"Unmitigated" nerve GALL
First sign of the zodiac ARIES
It goes through loops BELT
Last word in an ultimatum ELSE
Saves, with "away" SOCKS
A freelancer may work on it SPEC
Motorcade car, for short LIMO
Farm workers in pairs OXEN
Reacted to a bad joke, maybe WINCED
Feast celebrating the Exodus SEDER
Pump iron LIFT
"It’s my turn" IMUP
"West Side Story" love song MARIA
Techs’ training centers PCLABS
Take home the gold WINITALL
Golf video highlights ACES
In need of a GPS LOST
Explosive sold by Acme TNT
Mail in, as payment REMIT
Snickers or Payday NUTBAR
Cuzco dwellers INCAS
Taking out the trash, say CHORE
Bull on a glue bottle ELMER
Like most yard sale items USED
Be worthy of MERIT
Crystal of country music GAYLE
Classic car named for a Ford EDSEL
Tuned to, as a radio button SETAT
Baseball’s Hall of Fame, essentially MUSEUM
Speak like a madman RAVE
Urban stickball field surface, often PAVEMENT
Requiring lots of attention NEEDY
Menial laborer DRUDGE
"You saved me!" MYHERO
"Inside the NBA" analyst Shaq ONEAL
Stand in for ACTAS
Part of TLC CARE
Doctoral student’s exam ORAL
Things to cure ILLS
Backsplash piece TILE
Many a Heston movie EPIC
Car radio button SEEK
Thomas Hardy heroine TESS
Overalls part BIB
