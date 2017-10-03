Usa Today Crossword Answers October 3rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today October 3rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Passes through cracks, say SEEPS
RPM gauge TACH
Belch out, as smoke SPEW
Any Elvis tune, now OLDIE
Needing a rubdown, say ACHY
First name in denim LEVI
Flared dress style ALINE
Book jacket part FLAP
Vein yields ORES
Wicker tables and chairs, e.g. RATTANFURNITURE
Tina of "Date Night" FEY
Rx abusers, perhaps ODS
Kind of daisy SHASTA
MFA part ARTS
Husk’s contents COB
Alternative to a sedan COUPE
Berry touted as a superfood ACAI
Number in a book’s index PAGE
Northern boundary of the South Frigid Zone ANTARCTICCIRCLE
Show team spirit ROOT
Patronized Uber RODE
Ward off DETER
Hosp. areas that deal with 24-Across ERS
Lowers, as lights DIMS
Rafters shoot them RAPIDS
Sniper’s asset AIM
According to PER
High stat for a home run hitter, usually SLUGGINGAVERAGE
Go backpacking HIKE
Those opposed NAYS
Command to an attack dog SICEM
Broken mirror, to some OMEN
All-hrs. conveniences, perhaps ATMS
Not missing a trick ALERT
Blog update POST
Draw the short straw, say LOSE
Those in favor YESES
Go to great heights SOAR
Fitzgerald on a 2007 postage stamp ELLA
Work on a script EDIT
Ice cream purchase PINT
Take care of SEEAFTER
Candy that’s pulled TAFFY
Anti-censorship org. ACLU
Blacken on a barbecue CHAR
Trance-inducing HYPNOTIC
Casino array SLOTS
Northern neighbor of Chile PERU
Partner of anon EVER
Like Yoda WISE
Cultural grant org. NEA
Beer sellers’ requests, for short IDS
Cause to jump, in a way SCARE
Hold a banquet for, say HONOR
They’re chopped in chop shops AUTOS
Petty quarrel SPAT
Alkali neutralizers ACIDS
Census form datum RACE
Plants in Arizona landscaping CACTI
Made goo-goo eyes at OGLED
Suds, at saloons BEERS
Particle for Niels Bohr ATOM
Word in private school names, informally PREP
One with a rap sheet CRIMINAL
"It seems to me . . ." IDARESAY
Cutting remark DIG
Accelerate, with "up" REV
Sports go-between AGENT
No longer in PASSE
Browse eBay, perhaps SHOP
Big wheel’s wheels LIMO
Strings at luaus UKES
Western mil. alliance NATO
Places with elliptical trainers GYMS
Stir to anger RILE
Air Force hotshots ACES
Richard of "Arbitrage" GERE
Defib specialists EMTS
