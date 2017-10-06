Usa Today Crossword Answers October 6th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today October 6th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
"Roll Tide" school, informally BAMA
Bit of subterfuge PLOY
Cops with sniffer dogs, for short NARCS
"The Wire" stick-up man ___ Little OMAR
General’s right-hand person AIDE
___ Steaks (mail-order meat company) OMAHA
Gunpowder Plot planner of 1605 GUYFAWKES
Had a few too many TOPED
Bring into play USE
Trash bag closers TIES
Wine holder sans handles or stopper CARAFE
Deliveries from pulpits SERMONS
Starchy fare, informally TATER
Texter’s "Unbelievable!" OMG
Like Benedictines or Trappists MONASTIC
Church area near the transept APSE
Footnote abbr. ETAL
Solemn "yes" IDO
Barack’s running mate JOE
Cylindrical Chinese appetizer EGGROLL
Home to Disney’s Ariel SEA
Tarzan’s adoptive mother, e.g. APE
Slimy garden pest SLUG
ESPN factoid STAT
Republican-leaning section of a map REDSTATE
Sound of jackhammers, e.g. DIN
Hotel hirees MAIDS
State emphatically DECLARE
They’re tracked by Doppler radar STORMS
Support a telethon GIVE
Suit up in DON
___ Kinte ("Roots" role) KUNTA
Clan-vs.-clan fight BLOODFEUD
Showing little energy INERT
"Truth in Engineering" automaker AUDI
To boot ELSE
Check endorser PAYEE
Scout’s good work DEED
Whacker victim WEED
Like "funny money" BOGUS
Elicit a grin from AMUSE
Oscar ___ (Wienermobile company) MAYER
"Bow-wow" equivalent ARF
Handling roughly PAWING
Facebook approvals LIKES
Glorifying verses ODES
"That works for me" YES
Response to "Do you mind?" NOTATALL
Collection of Ovid’s love poems AMORES
Kanye West, for one RAPARTIST
Cook-off contestant CHEF
"Marat/___" (Peter Weiss play) SADE
Particle in a smasher ATOM
Gondolier’s workplace CANAL
Server of Duff Beer to Homer MOE
Canine visitor to the Emerald City TOTO
Road construction sign MERGE
Germ for a patent IDEA
Layer applied by brush COAT
Not quite shut AJAR
Speaker overlooking St. Peter’s Square POPE
Start-up capital SEEDMONEY
Repair shop figure ESTIMATE
Flowers in the iris family, briefly GLADS
Intestinal fortitude GUTS
Show that spawned the Blues Brothers, informally SNL
"No Exit" playwright Jean-Paul SARTRE
Lacking, with "of" DEVOID
Decorated, at a patisserie ICED
Vacuum tube type DIODE
Singer awarded an MBE by Queen Elizabeth ADELE
Shake out of slumber ROUSE
Faded to black ENDED
Choose not to attend SKIP
Fish in casseroles TUNA
Scrapbooker’s need GLUE
Word that can precede the first parts of 17-, 36- and 57-Across, and 11- and 32-Down BAD
Hardly a whole bunch FEW
