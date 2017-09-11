Usa Today Crossword Answers September 11th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today September 11th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Resort isle near Venezuela ARUBA
"Fernando" foursome ABBA
Pete Seeger’s genre FOLK
Resident of the Eternal City ROMAN
Pack animal’s burden LOAD
Shallowest of the HOMES quintet ERIE
Military branch founded by Alexander Hamilton COASTGUARD
Leave bewildered DAZE
Leaders’ positions HELMS
Wreck beyond repair TOTAL
Reflexology spot SPA
Bear cub’s home DEN
"Heaven forbid!" HORRORS
Local representative group COMMUNITYBOARD
Take the last of USEUP
Pundits’ page, for short OPED
Make whole again MEND
Member of a Disney duck trio DEWEY
There’s no place like it, to Dorothy HOME
Use a springboard, perhaps DIVE
Singer with fans called "Claymates" AIKEN
Yellow character in the game of Clue COLONELMUSTARD
Overseers of crews FOREMEN
Aardvark’s morsel ANT
Referendum choice YES
One "O" in EVOO OLIVE
Manuscript slips TYPOS
Ingredient in some shampoos ALOE
Cable TV unsubscriber, and a hint to 17-, 28- and 42-Across CORDCUTTER
Pepper or paper processor MILL
La ___ (fossil-rich area) BREA
Easily led astray NAIVE
Drops in on SEES
Like Victoria’s Secret wares SEXY
Audited taxpayer’s emotion, maybe DREAD
Compass doodle ARC
Creature on an Aussie road sign ROO
Thurman of "Pulp Fiction" UMA
Criticize severely BASH
Got in on the deal ANTEDUP
Homecoming crowd, largely ALUMNI
Snakes in many zoos BOAS
Cheers or Moe’s BAR
Use the "=SUM" function, say ADD
Topper for Indiana Jones FEDORA
Martin Luther King or Cicero ORATOR
The Komodo dragon is the largest LIZARD
Stem-to-stern structures KEELS
Area between hills GLEN
Took heavy steps TROD
Shower buildup SCUM
Prepare for a selfie, say POSE
Revival shout AMEN
Promote big-time HYPE
Follow to the letter OBEY
What slanderers sling MUD
Sauna wear TOWEL
Attend a state luncheon, e.g. DINE
Neck-and-neck EVEN
Many a Beatles single HIT
"I’ll allow it" OKAY
"A ___ pittance!" MERE
Calls a halt to ENDS
Planetarium topper DOME
Knock out of one’s socks ASTOUND
Shepherd’s dog, often COLLIE
Camden Yards player ORIOLE
Video game zones LEVELS
Pilot’s "We’re in trouble!" MAYDAY
Like sexist jokes, for short UNPC
Forms a lather FOAMS
"Jurassic World" dino TREX
Paparazzo’s subject STAR
"Blue Bloods" network CBS
Miner’s strike ORE
Rare "Jeopardy!" result TIE
Mendes of "Hitch" EVA
Part of ROY G. BIV RED
