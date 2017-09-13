Usa Today Crossword Answers September 13th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today September 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Pictogram in a text EMOJI
Stretched rides, for short LIMOS
Sample from a snifter SIP
Staple at Staples PAPER
Eye-fooling works OPART
Many a Federer serve ACE
Carnival confection COTTONCANDY
___ the line (obey) TOE
Vein find ORE
Pesky sort NOODGE
Inform on the mob, say FINK
Tasty morsel TIDBIT
"The Money Class" author Suze ORMAN
Boric and citric ACIDS
Visitor to Little Miss Muffet SPIDER
Brits’ outerwear MACS
Subterranean pest MOLE
Search blindly GROPE
Area of 1 chain x 1 furlong ACRE
Vapers’ buys ECIGS
Extorted money from BLED
This puzzle’s title tips it off THEME
"Amscray!" SCAT
Beers brewed from top-fermenting yeast ALES
Conical shelters TEPEES
Show reverance, in a way KNEEL
Mushroom at sushi bars ENOKI
Bloomers in a Walt Whitman poem LILACS
Fly fisher’s maneuver CAST
"Rat race" or "cash cow" IDIOMS
Heed the coxswain ROW
Ruckus ADO
Light, fluffy dessert CHIFFONCAKE
Torme, "the Velvet Fog" MEL
Alberta resort town BANFF
Blake whose music was featured on Broadway EUBIE
"___ size fits all" ONE
Inmates’ reprieves STAYS
"Start over" button RESET
Disney-planned "utopian city" EPCOT
Indigenous New Zealanders MAORI
Chose, with "for" OPTED
MetLife Stadium gridder JET
Like many O. Henry endings IRONIC
Off one’s rocker LOCO
Galaxy Tab competitor IPAD
Juicy drupe MANGO
Doctors’ directives ORDERS
Home to boars and sows STY
Duke Ellington classic SATINDOLL
App symbol ICON
Take a gander PEEK
"Sorry . . . too busy!" NOTIME
Drive that hits the foul pole, paradoxically FAIRBALL
Last place, in sports lingo BASEMENT
Car-sticker stat MPG
Google ___ (online word processor) DOCS
Like roads with black ice SLICK
Bit of fencing gear EPEE
Wine shop array REDS
Damon of "The Martian" MATT
Tylenol target ACHE
Desert Boot feature CREPESOLE
"A Visit From the Goon Squad" novelist Jennifer EGAN
Sailors’ patron (Abbr.) STELMO
Fair-hiring initials EEO
Cap with earflaps, often SKIHAT
Former Disney CEO Michael EISNER
"Let It Go" singer Menzel IDINA
Kings Fahd and Saud, for two ARABS
NPR commentator Roberts COKIE
"Me likey!" SWEET
Special Forces garb, for short CAMO
Yemeni coast city ADEN
Touch-and-go IFFY
Does away with, mob-style OFFS
"Big Brother" network CBS
Actor’s prompt CUE
VIDEO