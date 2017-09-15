Usa Today Crossword Answers September 15th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today September 15th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Hijack-prevention org. TSA
In hot pursuit of AFTER
Word of submission UNCLE
See 27-Across RAM
Bugle sound BLARE
Political satirist Bill MAHER
"As I see it," to texters IMO
Yankovic parody of a Michael Jackson hit EATIT
Van Cliburn’s instrument PIANO
Center of local government COUNTYSEAT
Many honorary degs. LLDS
Japanese cousin of kung fu KARATE
Creator of a cubic puzzle RUBIK
With 14-Across, name in pickup trucks DODGE
___ chops (long sideburns) MUTTON
Result of stress, it’s been said ULCER
Reasons to cram EXAMS
Gardner of "Mogambo" AVA
Catherine who survived Henry VIII PARR
Word that can precede the last parts of 20- and 57-Across and 11- and 35-Down EMPTY
Dr. Dentons rear opening FLAP
A Beatle bride ONO
Worker with stone MASON
Puppet friend of Fran and Ollie KUKLA
Popular game show prize NEWCAR
Results of abrasion SORES
Guarded body parts in soccer SHINS
1-Across workers AGENTS
Scene of Jesus’ first miracle CANA
Best attribute STRONGSUIT
Spilled salt and gathering clouds, to some OMENS
Artie who wrote "Too Fat to Fish" LANGE
Scratch the surface of MAR
Joe of "My Cousin Vinny" PESCI
Key with an arrow ENTER
Auto grille protector BRA
Paid for a hand ANTED
Some aerosol targets ODORS
Went out with SAW
Magic shop buy TRICK
Carmel-coated Girl Scout cookie SAMOA
Illicit affair AMOUR
One driving a getaway car, say ABETTOR
Tongue-lashed FLAYED
"Ink Master" creations, for short TATS
Euclid, Ohio’s lake ERIE
Fix, as a driveway RETAR
Official with a whisk broom, for short UMP
Ace a test, say NAILIT
Sports briefing employing X’s and O’s CHALKTALK
Do a credit union’s job LEND
Matchmaker of Greek myth EROS
Quadrennial presidential candidate Ralph NADER
Place for a surgical tuck TUMMY
Airport shuttle, often BUS
53-Down adornments GEMS
Shows with demo booths EXPOS
Planetary path, usually OVAL
Bay Area valley NAPA
In the know about UPON
Cohort of Kent and Olsen LANE
Pirate ship’s perch CROWSNEST
Chemical element fig. ATNO
Pulls down, so to speak EARNS
Cherry bomb parts FUSES
___ tai cocktail MAI
Fraternity parties, often KEGGERS
Monopoly square with a "?" CHANCE
Yellowstone employee RANGER
Pope known as "The Great" STLEO
Injects with procaine NUMBS
Debutante’s topper TIARA
Scarecrow’s innards STRAW
"At the ___" (Manilow subtitle) COPA
"You said it!" AMEN
___ McNally (GPS maker) RAND
Not fooled by ONTO
Tom Sawyer’s half-brother SID
VIDEO