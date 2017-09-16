Usa Today Crossword Answers September 16th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today September 16th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Madras wraps SARIS
Baseball card buys PACKS
Network acquired by Disney in 1995 ABC
IBM-compatible PC of old CLONE
Downright foolish INANE
Seeded or unseeded loaf RYE
Reason to use a water cannon RIOTCONTROL
All official Boston Marathon entrants, once MEN
Faulty, as a plan UNSOUND
As a minimum ATLEAST
$2 on the nose, say BET
___ Day (Feb. 29) LEAP
Janet Yellen’s domain, for short FED
Possible consequence of an oil embargo GASRATIONING
Asparagus unit SPEAR
Whaler’s adverb THAR
Harper who wrote "To Kill a Mockingbird" LEE
Pyramid of Cheops, essentially TOMB
"Rocket Man" singer John ELTON
"Thanks, that means ___" ALOT
One of a range crossed by Hannibal ALP
Blackthorn fruit SLOE
Pictures on Android screens ICONS
Smelter’s need BLASTFURNACE
Neighbor of Swe. NOR
River setting for "Aida" NILE
Organ on a stalk, in crustaceans EYE
Keynote or valedictory deliverers ORATORS
Mishandled, as a grounder BOBBLED
1987 Michael Jackson album or single BAD
Friction-reducing machine part BALLBEARING
Longoria of "Desperate Housewives" EVA
PayPal transactions, e.g. ETAIL
"Sorry, ___ run!" GOTTA
Ouija board word YES
Band’s seamless transition SEGUE
Say "#@%!" SWEAR
Second-stringer SCRUB
Roomy Dior design ALINE
Henhouse perch ROOST
Long division word INTO
Not of the church SECULAR
"Victory Odes" odist of Greece PINDAR
Termite’s cousin ANT
Irene who sang in "Flashdance" CARA
Lumber flaw KNOT
Command, as a price SELLFOR
Mammal that can roll into a ball ARMADILLO
Days off for top seeds BYES
Cost of Bazooka bubble gum, once CENT
Bills picturing the Great Seal ONES
Nightfall, to bards EEN
Dressmaker’s aid PATTERN
Chew the fat GAB
Even if, informally THO
Fleming who wrote "Dr. No" IAN
Element above argon on the periodic table NEON
Understands, as a joke GETS
Stick with a bayonet STAB
Quinnipiac or Gallup report POLL
Stuffed pastries of Latin America EMPANADAS
Sprite with pointy ears and shoes ELF
Ferrigno who played the Hulk LOU
The Red Baron was one ACE
Disco flashers STROBES
Treatments for sprains or hangovers ICEBAGS
Habitual elbow-bender SOT
It may be felt on a fishing line NIBBLE
Burn remedy ingredient ALOE
Creme de la creme ELITE
Meddlesome sort YENTA
Whodunit writer’s award EDGAR
Verb in old wedding vows OBEY
"Must-see" review RAVE
Mortgage figure RATE
44-Across by-product SLAG
Face part that may be mopped BROW
Lucy of "Chicago" LIU
