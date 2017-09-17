Usa Today Crossword Answers September 17th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today September 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
It may thicken, so to speak PLOT
Crow’s-nest locales MASTS
Vietnam-era helicopter HUEY
Pool’s spot, on a cruise ship LIDO
Standard Windows typeface ARIAL
Eye up and down OGLE
Requirement in a closed shop UNIONMEMBERSHIP
AriZona competitor NESTEA
Kilt or cummerbund feature PLEAT
Belt overhang GUT
Neighbor of Teddy on Mount Rushmore ABE
Mork and Orson, for short ETS
___-country (music genre) ALT
Mini-albums, briefly EPS
Prefix meaning "trillion" TERA
Ariel of Six-Day War fame SHARON
Suffix with concession AIRE
Rye blight ERGOT
Serpico, notably UNDERCOVERCOP
Stereotypical villain’s look SNEER
Sermon ender AMEN
Producer of annoying pop-ups ADWARE
"A Bug’s Life" bugs ANTS
Big, fat mouth YAP
Pile of poker chips, perhaps POT
Bernese peak ALP
Nurse at a bar SIP
"The Simpsons" storekeeper APU
Starting 2-Down ATEAM
Baseball yearbook listing ROSTER
Salon device that might give you a 62-Down ULTRAVIOLETLAMP
Go aimlessly ROAM
Wader with prized plumes EGRET
Catchall abbr. ETAL
Like unfilleted sardines BONY
Dependent on charity NEEDY
Peter out WANE
Big drop in the stock market PLUNGE
Baseball scoreboard posting LINEUP
Horace and Sappho ODISTS
Model train sound TOOT
Fairy tale character with a too-soft bed MAMABEAR
Come-as-you-___ party ARE
Gullible sort SIMP
Poker or pool setup TABLE
Winter falls SLEETS
Tokyo, to the 2020 Olympics HOST
"That’s gross!" UGH
Connecticut’s ___ Whitney Museum ELI
"Uh-huh" YEP
Clutter-free NEAT
Bacon slice RASHER
Hill who anchored "NBC Nightly News" ERICA
Ship that sailed past the sirens ARGO
Roller coaster feature LOOP
"The Last Ship" channel TNT
Vanilla candle’s emanation AROMA
Part of an orbital path ARC
Roulette bet EVENS
Go back, on a PC UNDO
Politico Gingrich NEWT
Anti-trafficking org. DEA
List of slip-ups ERRATA
Sum total ENTIRETY
Maple tree yield SAP
Value of an ace, sometimes ELEVEN
Giraffe’s marking SPOT
Idle chatter YATATA
Hypothetical missing link APEMAN
Sloe color PURPLE
Satchel of Cooperstown PAIGE
Green Berets’ branch ARMY
Request for seconds MORE
Did in, biblically SLEW
City area, informally URB
London lav LOO
Booth or beach acquisition TAN
Started the bidding LED
