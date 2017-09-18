Usa Today Crossword Answers September 18th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today September 18th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Spark plug settings GAPS
Punch-drunk state DAZE
Wig out GOMAD
"Ghostbusters" director Reitman IVAN
Over and over ALOT
Ecstasy’s antithesis AGONY
Some white sale buys BEDLINENS
Woodwind in Jethro Tull music FLUTE
Write "mispell," e.g. ERR
Like a stunt double’s job RISKY
Threw a bash for FETED
Transcription pros, briefly STENOS
TV host-turned-New Ager John TESH
Adds to, in a way ENHANCES
Shape with an adze HEW
Monk’s home ABBEY
Part of the Palestinian territories GAZA
Terminal-to-hotel option TAXI
Campus hangout, for short QUAD
Word that can precede the first parts of 17- and 60-Across and 11- and 35-Down RIVER
Flower stylized as a fleur-de-lis IRIS
Dispensers with spigots URNS
Lampooner of Donald on 4-Down ALEC
It’s measured in fathoms DEPTH
Vessel of gopher wood, per the Bible ARK
Stuffy room’s lack FRESHAIR
Morally abhorrent VILE
Showed surprise, in a way GASPED
Tool that creates shavings PLANE
Spleen or pancreas ORGAN
Delivery to a smelter ORE
Summa cum ___ LAUDE
Triangular feature of the Concorde DELTAWING
In the midst of a blackout UNLIT
Yellow beagle of comics ODIE
Home to all wild tigers ASIA
Features of exclusive communities GATES
Does a pirate’s work ROBS
Gets an eyeful of SEES
Verbal barbs GIBES
Ward off AVERT
Ballplayer with an interlocking S/D logo PADRE
NBC sketch series, briefly SNL
Alternative to a doughnut DANISH
Pints at pubs ALES
"Let’s Make a Deal" booby prize ZONK
Handicrafts-selling site ETSY
Campaigners’ slip-ups GAFFES
Makes goo-goo eyes at OGLES
Twangy, single-pitched instrument MOUTHHARP
Kitty feeder ANTE
Used Grecian Formula on, say DYED
Literary twist IRONY
Food, water, shelter, et al. NEEDS
Symbol of sadness TEAR
Unlike a klutz AGILE
Pews’ places in cathedrals NAVES
From Bohemia CZECH
Complete a maze EXIT
Birthday boy or girl’s secret WISH
Swimming pool liner hue AQUA
"Wait For It" singer in "Hamilton" BURR
Safe deposit box locale BANKVAULT
Stadium levels TIERS
Not easy to find RARE
Ross of Motown DIANA
Groups of ships or trucks FLEETS
Colorful marbles AGATES
Many a Sundance Film Festival entry INDIE
Runway asset POISE
Muppet with a rubber duckie ERNIE
Edgar who painted ballerinas DEGAS
Outlet insertion PLUG
Turner of "Peyton Place" LANA
Stink bomb emanation ODOR
Decorate anew REDO
Slick-talking GLIB
"Now . . . where ___ I?" WAS
VIDEO