Usa Today Crossword Answers September 19th 2017

Clue
Solution
Accepted doctrine DOGMA
Sparkling Italian wine ASTI
Wee mischief-maker ELF
"O Mio Babbino Caro" et al. ARIAS
Wintry road hazard SLEET
Signal from the conductor CUE
Clothing label inspectors? TAGCHECKERS
Linden of "Barney Miller" HAL
Snow Queen voiced by Idina Menzel ELSA
Rob ___ (cocktail) ROY
Snitch on RATOUT
"Old World Style" sauce brand RAGU
Kegger garb, perhaps TOGA
Symptom of a senior moment? MEMORYTROUBLE
Many a "Star Trek" stopover PLANET
Canon SLR model EOS
Chart-topping 2012 album for Taylor Swift RED
Tynan of the Irish Tenors RONAN
What Red Bull might give you PEP
Jules Verne’s genre, for short SCIFI
Corrida "Bravo!" OLE
"Milk" director Van Sant GUS
Revitalize, as a lawn AERATE
Monitor-Merrimack engagement? BATTLESHIPWAR
Forever, seemingly EONS
Spinal shock absorber DISC
Part of AWOL ABSENT
Mike Pompeo’s org. CIA
Wedding planner website, with "the" KNOT
Draft selection, upon signing PRO
Corner on the bathtub booze market? GINMONOPOLY
Debit card ID PIN
T.S. who wrote "Ash Wednesday" ELIOT
Pitcher’s or violinist’s aid ROSIN
Plant-based protein SOY
Dizzy in Cooperstown DEAN
"Gypsy" composer Jule STYNE
Datum from a notary stamp DATE
Like much tribal lore ORAL
Band’s bookings GIGS
Fad dance of the 1990s MACARENA
Etna spew ASH
Wino ALKY
"Get my drift?" SEE
Out-of-control tots, to sitters TERRORS
"We’ve gotten the thumbs-up!" ITSAGO
NATO letter between Delta and Foxtrot ECHO
Bash on the Big Island LUAU
Boot liner material FELT
Use elbow grease on SCOUR
Cereal grass parasite ERGOT
Letter before upsilon TAU
Sermon closer AMEN
‘Vette roof option, once TTOP
Edouard who painted Zola’s portrait MANET
"For cryin’ out loud!" YEESH
Plant in a thicket BRIAR
Bernie Sanders supporters, with "the" LEFT
Falco of "Nurse Jackie" EDIE
"No ___!" ("Sure thing!") PROB
"Damn Yankees" seductress LOLA
Kitty or kisser, slangily PUSS
Tends to a split seam SEWS
Whack job CRACKPOT
Non-Mormon, to a Mormon GENTILE
Bee-related APIAN
Shirt with a sports logo, often TEE
Had a hankering LONGED
Blockhead IDIOT
"Words With Friends" and "Candy Crush" APPS
Pizzazz BRIO
"Be Moved" electronics company SONY
"Follow me!" CMON
Like a busybody NOSY
"This Is Us" producer Ken OLIN
Daly with six Emmys TYNE
Actress Peeples or Long NIA
Workplaces for MDs and RNs ORS
