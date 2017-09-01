Usa Today Crossword Answers September 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today September 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
More than just reduce SLASH
Miner’s helmet attachment LAMP
Criticize harshly BASH
Antique-shop purchase CURIO
London Magazine essayist ELIA
Show at a convention center EXPO
Adjust, as a car’s front end ALIGN
Patronize Dollar RENT
Sighed word ALAS
Elevator music player’s need? BLANDINSTRUMENT
Score perfectly on ACE
Thumbs-ups OKS
Poker table, at times? BLUFFERZONE
Airport carousel item BAG
The "Father of Geometry" EUCLID
Ernie of the PGA ELS
River through Pisa ARNO
Make a hasty exit SCOOT
Gift-wrapping day, perhaps EVE
Sawyer’s chronicler TWAIN
Pitchfork part TINE
Male buddy BRO
"I’d like to see that!" SHOWME
___ Clemente (Nixon retreat) SAN
Penn’s expressionless partner? BLANKTELLER
Status ___ QUO
Place for a piercing EAR
Sheep’s vocal output? BLEATGENERATION
Merry tune LILT
Icky fare GLOP
Bungee jumper’s requirement NERVE
Stone of "The Help" EMMA
Ultimatum ender ELSE
"Angry Birds" aficionado, e.g. GAMER
Peephole’s place DOOR
Salt lick visitor DEER
Antelope sighted on safaris ELAND
Striker’s fill-in SCAB
Slow period for a salesman LULL
Solo in a libretto ARIA
Accommodate an autograph hound SIGN
Japanese subcompact since 2001 HONDAFIT
"My Fair Lady" lyricist Alan Jay ___ LERNER
Brewery offerings ALES
In excellent condition MINT
Supporters of the arts PATRONS
Grins from ear to ear BEAMS
Unicycle shaft AXLE
Connect, as riverbanks SPAN
Tokyo, to the 2020 Olympics HOST
Tended to, as a sprain ICED
"Aloha Oe" strings, for short UKE
Outdoes in competition BESTS
St. ___ (Caribbean nation) LUCIA
The Huskies of the NCAA UCONN
Polar bear’s resting place FLOE
"Werewolves of London" singer Warren ZEVON
Corrida cheer OLE
Barroom melee BRAWL
"Pokemon" cartoon genre ANIME
Dead duck GONER
MP’s quarry AWOL
The Clinton years, say ERA
Where 64-Across and antelope play, in song THERANGE
Posted in a web diary BLOGGED
One with top billing STAR
"___ seriously, folks . . ." BUT
Fish that’s big enough KEEPER
Persian Gulf monarchy QATAR
Needed a bandage BLED
Prom night ride LIMO
Muppet on some baby blankets ELMO
Fashion magazine since 1945 ELLE
Button, on Frosty the Snowman NOSE
Greenish-blue hue TEAL
"Garfield" waitress IRMA
Place for a roast OVEN
Social goofball NERD
