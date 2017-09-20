Usa Today Crossword Answers September 20th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today September 20th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
British bloke CHAP
Rural stopovers INNS
Rock concert array AMPS
"Bad, bad" Brown LEROY
West Virginia export COAL
Locker room dispenser filler SOAP
Pension law of 1974, briefly ERISA
Sandusky’s lake ERIE
Like Aaron Judge, as ballplayers go HUGE
Butcher’s tool MEATCLEAVER
Part of UCSD SAN
"What have we here?" OHO
In plain sight EVIDENT
Aretha Franklin hit of 1982 JUMPTOIT
"Ben-Hur" or "Gladiator" EPIC
"___ was saying . . ." ASI
Fathered on a stud farm SIRED
Fare behind a sneeze guard SALAD
South African grassland VELD
Intro deliverer, and a hint to this puzzle’s theme EMCEE
Disney friend of Stitch LILO
Invite to one’s loft, say ASKUP
Leading the pack AHEAD
Pull a fast one on CON
Dollar rentals CARS
Toothed part of a bicycle SPROCKET
Resounding, as church bells PEALING
Lav, to a Brit LOO
Throw wildly, say ERR
HMO offering MANAGEDCARE
One may be set up on one DATE
___ sci (college major, informally) POLI
Not far away LOCAL
Beginning on ASOF
Stereotypically blind officials, for short UMPS
Brings home EARNS
Extended credit to LENT
Black Flag or d-CON target PEST
"Sonic Generations" game company SEGA
___ Kadiddlehopper (Red Skelton rube) CLEM
Where "you are," on a mall map HERE
Cantata tune ARIA
Hospital recovery area, for short POSTOP
Carbonated frozen drink brand ICEE
"Julie & Julia" screenwriter Ephron NORA
Easily taken in NAIVE
___ tattoo (arm-covering art) SLEEVE
Mount St. Helens spew ASH
Action on an icon MOUSECLICK
Atheist or polytheist, perhaps PAGAN
Shelled out SPENT
Vessels for the well-to-do YACHTS
Sarge’s superior LOOIE
Places for patches RIPS
Zest or Ivory alternative DIAL
Barista’s serving, slangily JAVA
Swiss Army knife’s many USES
Container in the dairy isle MILKCARTON
Hogwarts librarian ___ Pince IRMA
PC support pros TECHS
Like one end of many pools DEEP
Sunburn soother ALOE
"You ___ say?" DONT
Like a Jekyll/Hyde personality DUAL
Steve with the country album "Guitar Town" EARLE
Old-maidish PRIM
Draw in the margins, maybe DOODLE
Buy quickly SNAPUP
Apres-ski drinks COCOAS
Propel a tandem PEDAL
Clear from the board ERASE
Many a garden figurine GNOME
Range crossed by Hannibal ALPS
Essential point GIST
1/640 square mile ACRE
Called by phone RANG
"Lohengrin" heroine ELSA
Direct deposit, briefly EFT
