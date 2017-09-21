Usa Today Crossword Answers September 21st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today September 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Dentist’s request after "open" WIDER
Antler sporters STAGS
Shark’s "West Side Story" foe JET
Amtrak’s "bullet train" ACELA
Singing voice, slangily PIPES
Rail splitter’s tool AXE
World’s fastest pitcher? HUMANCANNON
Hockey’s ___ Jose Sharks SAN
Instrument on the Rolling Stones’ "Paint It Black" SITAR
"___ out!" (ump’s call) YER
Not very many SOME
In-flight announcements, for short ETAS
Not in favor of AGAINST
Charms on chains PENDANTS
Teacher’s high-level deg. EDD
Botanist Gray ASA
Battleship salvo at a shoreline? BEACHVOLLEY
LP or board flaw WARP
Brazilian hot spot, for short RIO
Irish pound’s replacement EURO
Atomic-powered placekicker’s asset? NUCLEARFOOT
Spreadsheet part (Abbr.) COL
Toward the rudder AFT
"To my recollection . . ." ITHINKSO
Got, as revenge EXACTED
Bangalore wrap SARI
Fodder for reddit.com MEME
Turtledove’s sound COO
Skate park features RAMPS
Number that’s its own square ONE
Muffed pop-up, say, and a hint to this puzzle’s theme DROPPEDBALL
Garfield’s master JON
Ancient region of Asia Minor IONIA
Kemper of "The Office" ELLIE
Like an unaffiliated rep. IND
Like aspartame SWEET
Leaks slowly SEEPS
Baby’s cry, in comics WAH
Closely monitored hosp. areas ICUS
Moore of "G.I. Jane" DEMI
On cloud nine ELATED
Deferred payment at the bar RANATAB
Aromatherapy spot SPA
Pint-sized TINY
Sleep problem APNEA
British monarch, 1910-1936 GEORGEV
W-2 info SSN
Captain of the Argo JASON
SATs, e.g. EXAMS
Core principle TENET
Long-necked waterfowl CRANE
Move furtively SIDLE
Fab Four surname STARR
Commotion, to the Bard ADO
Sorry! or Parcheesi piece PAWN
A bibilical son of Rebekah ESAU
Meth lab raider NARC
"E.T." or "A.I." genre SCIFI
Alternatives to boos and hisses HOOTS
It’s needed to win a lottery LUCK
Asteroid named for a Greek god EROS
Texter’s "carpe diem" YOLO
Find a job for PLACE
Interbank payment abbr. EFT
Admitted fault, informally ATECROW
Windy City hub OHARE
Verbal explosions TIRADES
Like Jack, in rhyme NIMBLE
Expressive art in a text EMOJI
Element above radon in the periodic table XENON
Add a clause to, say AMEND
Lorna of fiction DOONE
Anthony’s ex-partner on XM radio OPIE
Adjective for some ales PALE
Lose one’s footing SLIP
Talk trash to DIS
New England gridder, for short PAT
"___ Girls" (Gene Kelly movie) LES
VIDEO