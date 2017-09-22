Usa Today Crossword Answers September 22nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today September 22nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
In pieces APART
Tablet at a Genius Bar IPAD
Echidna’s meal ANTS
Lower in rank than BELOW
It may be passed in class NOTE
Like a skinny-dipper BARE
Actor-to-audience comment ASIDE
Carrier serving glatt kosher meals ELAL
Name in athletic footwear AVIA
Industry in which China leads the world STEELPRODUCTION
"Sweetie" HON
November parader, for short VET
Norman, golf’s "Great White Shark" GREG
Financially secure SET
Exuberant feeling GLEE
Make a decision ACT
Waikiki happening LUAU
Each, informally APOP
Cubist Picasso PABLO
Mets-vs.-Yankees regular season game, say INTERLEAGUEPLAY
Red or blue area of an election map STATE
Wing measurement SPAN
Seats with kneelers PEWS
Weigh station unit TON
Instrument once called "hautbois" OBOE
Cards with pics, perhaps IDS
One side of the Turkish Straits ASIA
Heckle the ump, say BOO
U.K. leaders PMS
Racetrack wagering options WINPLACEANDSHOW
Word with cutting or leading EDGE
Animal that sounds like a yawn-inducer BOAR
Air freshener brand GLADE
___ Moss (fashion label) ELLA
"Add to that . . ." ALSO
Prop for a canvas EASEL
Visitor to a salt lick DEER
Mideast gulf city ADEN
___ on (linger over) DWELL
Cause to blush ABASH
Green topping at a trattoria PESTO
Area 51 corpse, some believe ALIEN
Patronized Lyft RODE
Common jury count TWELVE
Like most elements ending in "-on" INERT
Shirt worn on the links POLO
Ever so slightly ATAD
Drenching downpour DELUGE
Wind down ABATE
Easy to get around in, as a website NAVIGABLE
Destiny’s Child was one TRIO
Former press secretary Spicer SEAN
"He loves me" piece PETAL
Crinkly paper or rubber CREPE
Fat in bird feeders SUET
Lose one’s cool GOAPE
Lexi Thompson’s sports org. LPGA
Crab morsel CLAW
North Pole products TOYS
Shopper’s aid LIST
Golden Rule preposition UNTO
How parking lot lines are often painted ATANANGLE
Cash in the Philippines PESO
Android downloads APPS
Make even less squeaky REOIL
Organization with locals UNION
Words to a black sheep, in rhyme BAABAA
Avoided, as taxes DODGED
Caveman’s weapon SPEAR
Word after robber, cattle or Red BARON
Full moon or new moon PHASE
Figure in clothing ads MODEL
"Peachy!" SWELL
Victim of a gardener’s hoe WEED
Twiddling one’s thumbs IDLE
Like pizza for breakfast, often COLD
Make less stressful EASE
Shredded side dish SLAW
