Usa Today Crossword Answers September 23rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today September 23rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Anwar of the Camp David Accords SADAT
Hindu social class CASTE
Toy dog, briefly POM
River to the Missouri OSAGE
Fugitive’s moniker ALIAS
Dobbs on Fox LOU
Places to buy and sell rodeo gear? LARIATMARTS
9mm submachine gun UZI
Shares one’s feelings OPENSUP
Emotion that may need management ANGER
Identical siblings share them GENES
Texter’s sign-off CYA
Expletive from Scrooge BAH
Middle Ages warrior’s suit of armor? TARTARSMAIL
Fields of study AREAS
"Black Orpheus" city, for short RIO
River under the Ponte Vecchio ARNO
Sloth and 21-Across are deadly ones SINS
Contemptible sort TWERP
Yugoslav hero Marshal ___ TITO
Patronize U-Haul RENT
___ hours (early morning) WEE
#, on a score SHARP
Fearmongering rodent? ALARMISTRAT
Call to the Coast Guard SOS
Granola morsel OAT
Type of clog SABOT
Grand Canyon, notably CHASM
Indonesian island near Java SUMATRA
Sot’s sound HIC
Part of a church at a Poughkeepsie, N.Y., school? MARISTALTAR
Night of celebration EVE
Like a hockey puck’s symmetry AXIAL
Measure, as the speed of a fastball CLOCK
Marks, as a ballot XES
"I wanna try!" LEMME
11-Downs, big-time HYPES
Big moment for a flight student SOLO
"Yesterday!" on a memo ASAP
Incentive for a stunt, perhaps DARE
Getting on, so to speak AGING
Four o’clock services TEASETS
S’mores toaster, often CAMPER
___ vapeur (steamed) ALA
Round Table address SIR
Body ink, for short TAT
Lamb and Bacon compositions ESSAYS
Promote on a talk show, say PLUG
Flow like molasses OOZE
John of the Sierra Club MUIR
Starkist’s Charlie, for one TUNA
"Broadway Joe" of Super Bowl III fame NAMATH
D and C, in D.C. STREETS
Edit, as a photo CROP
Port of Iraq BASRA
Sharon of Israel ARIEL
Dye for a temporary 9-Down HENNA
Freebie at some service stations AIR
Prima donnas’ pieces ARIAS
Word in a "101" course title INTRO
Aerialists’ stunts LOOPS
Players in the first domed MLB stadium ASTROS
Insignificant sort TWIT
Basketball Hall of Famer Unseld WES
Belt overhang STOMACH
Lion or tiger or bear MAMMAL
Go to the mat, in dialect RASSLE
Border on ABUT
Running total TALLY
Cereal in snack mix CHEX
Cellular home HIVE
Unbeatable cards in War ACES
Thunderbird roof option, once TTOP
Triathlon, e.g. RACE
Mississippi flatboats of old ARKS
Fire engine tool AXE
Glass edge RIM
The Beatles’ "___ the Walrus" IAM
VIDEO